Thanks to the rise of services such as Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, and more, streaming boxes/dongles have become more popular with some people compared to traditional cable boxes. Streaming hardware is plentiful these days, too, with Amazon, Roku, Google, and others all making their own solutions.

If you're shopping for streaming hardware during Prime Day, we recommend taking a look at the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Crispy streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

4K streaming, Alexa, and more at a fantastic price.

$25 $50 $25 off

If you need a streaming device, one of the best Prime Day deals is the Fire TV Stick 4K. Not only do you get 4K HDR streaming, Dolby Vision, and built-in Alexa, but right now you can pick it up for 50% off its regular price.

The current model of the Fire TV Stick 4K was initially released in October 2018, and almost a year later, it's still one of the best options out there if you're in the market for a compact 4K streaming. It takes up the same amount of space as a Chromecast Ultra, but unlike a Chromecast, the Fire TV Stick 4K has a remote and user interface you can navigate through — something I greatly prefer over the way the Chromecast does things.

Something I really like about this model of the Fire TV Stick 4K is the fact that it has dedicated buttons for controlling your television's power and volume. This is something past Fire TV Stick's lacked, and having it here means you can essentially ditch your TV's included remote and just use the one Amazon includes.

For $25, you're getting full 4K streaming and Alexa capabilities.

As you might expect, Amazon makes it very easy to access its Prime Video content — going as far to push it right on the home screen. This is handy for Prime subscribers, but you can also ignore it entirely and still use apps like Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, HBO NOW, etc., etc.

You can browse and control playback using the buttons on the included remote, or hold down the Alexa button and control everything with your voice. Not only that, you can use Alexa for any other commands or questions you have — such as finding out about the weather or controlling your smart home devices.

When you do get to streaming, there's support for 4K HDR/HDR10+ content and Dolby Vision. In other words, everything you stream will be as crispy as can be.

Now, here's where things get exciting.

The Fire TV Stick 4K usually retails for $50, and while that's already a great price for such a capable dongle, you can get it right now during Prime Day for only $25. Considering everything the Fire TV Stick 4K brings to the table, that's an insane value.

I won't be buying one myself as I've already got more than enough streaming boxes in my apartment, but if you're in the market for one, this is what I'd recommend going for. Nothing else comes close.

Crispy streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

4K streaming, Alexa, and more at a fantastic price.

$25 $50 $25 off

If you need a streaming device, one of the best Prime Day deals is the Fire TV Stick 4K. Not only do you get 4K HDR streaming, Dolby Vision, and built-in Alexa, but right now you can pick it up for 50% off its regular price.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

More Prime Day Deals