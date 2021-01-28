Galaxy S21 launch day is almost upon us. We have one more day of pre-orders to go, and as of tomorrow, the new flagship series will officially have landed.
The S21 lineup brings a lot of good to the table, but compared to last year's S20 family, there are also some notable compromises that potential shoppers need to consider. With that in mind, we're interested in knowing why people decided to go out and buy any of the S21 models as their next smartphone of choice.
A few of our AC forum members recently started talking about this, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — Why did you buy the Galaxy S21?
Join the conversation in the forums!
