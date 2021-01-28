Samsung Galaxy S21 UltraSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Galaxy S21 launch day is almost upon us. We have one more day of pre-orders to go, and as of tomorrow, the new flagship series will officially have landed.

The S21 lineup brings a lot of good to the table, but compared to last year's S20 family, there are also some notable compromises that potential shoppers need to consider. With that in mind, we're interested in knowing why people decided to go out and buy any of the S21 models as their next smartphone of choice.

A few of our AC forum members recently started talking about this, saying:

Cajun_Mike

Battery is failing on my Note 9. Having to charge three times a day now. This is how they get you. Phone works perfect besides battery no longer holding charge. I've never owned an iphone and now the S21 ultra is calling my name. I guess i'll jump on that trade in deal they are offering. But i'd be just fine if i could keep this Note 9 and swap out the battery. I want my headphone jack. I...

Reply
nick021513

Personal preference. I've had my Note 9 since new, always charged to 100%, even keep it plugged in all night long. I've noticed no difference in battery life unless I'm using a couple of apps that for some reason just kill my battery. Only reason I'm getting a S21 Ultra is because both my front and back glass are cracked.

Reply
Martin23kings

my note 9 is finally starting to slow down doing certain things and playing certain games. also can't switch between apps or open camera as fast as it once did. i feel like it's now time to upgrade to something newer so I got the ultra.

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — Why did you buy the Galaxy S21?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Redmi Note 9T review: Making 5G accessible to everyone
THIS IS THE WAY

Redmi Note 9T review: Making 5G accessible to everyone

The Redmi Note 9T has the distinction of being the most affordable 5G phone available today. With the phone now going on sale in the UK and other global markets, let's take a look at what it has to offer, and whether you should pick it up if you're looking for a budget 5G phone.

These Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors will keep your display looking good
Keep your screen scratch-free

These Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors will keep your display looking good

The Galaxy S21 family of devices has finally launched, which means its time to find some of the best accessories. After picking up a case, you're probably going to want to go ahead and snag a screen protector to provide some added protection over what Samsung has pre-installed on the device.