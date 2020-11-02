Virtual private networks are excellent tools and used by millions across the world. A good VPN will protect you from cyber criminals, let you unblock websites, stream all the latest content, get rid of bandwidth throttling, speed up gaming, find amazing deals and lots more.

If you're thinking about getting a VPN, November is a great month because many of the best providers are offering Black Friday VPN deals. So you'll be able to purchase a top-rate service at a bargain price. In this article, we explain why Black Friday is a perfect time to buy a VPN subscription and round up the best deals.

Why is Black Friday a great time for VPNs?

Every year, customers rush out to the shops and go online to get the best Black Friday deals. But you can save money on more than just TVs and designer clothes; premium internet services and apps, such as VPNs, also go on sale.

By signing up for a VPN in November, you'll be able to save lots of money on a premium subscription and get some great freebies on top of your plan. Because all the top VPNs take part in Black Friday, you'll have plenty of options to consider.

The best VPN Black Friday deals

So, what are the best VPN Black Friday deals and which should you choose? ExpressVPN is not only the best overall VPN, but it's also offering one of the best deals right now. You can currently sign up for a 12-month plan and get an extra three months for just $6.67 per month, saving yourself 49%. That'll give you access to over 3,000 servers, top streaming platforms, a strict no logs policy and lots more.

Surfshark is well known for being a super affordable provider, and it's also offering a great Black Friday deal. If you sign up for a 12-month plan, you'll receive an extra twelve months free of charge. You'll pay just $2.49 per month, which is a massive saving of 81%. Surfshark is a great all-round service, providing a global server network, unlimited connections and more.

NordVPN also has a great offer that's worth considering. Its two-year plan is currently on sale for just $3.71 per month, which will save you 68%. What's more, you can potentially get another month, year or two years for free. What sets NordVPN apart from the rest is its impressive security and privacy features, like Double VPN.

Like Surfshark, Cyberghost is also pretty cheap. But you can save 82% by signing up for its three-year plan at $2.25 a month. What are you getting for this price? Over 6,300 servers, unlimited bandwidth, a kill switch, easy-to-use apps and more.

Finally, IPVanish's one-year subscription is currently on offer for $39. That works out as $3.25 per month and represents a massive saving of 73%. On top of that, you'll be able to use 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage and backup.

As you can see, Black Friday is an excellent time to get a VPN. But of course, these are only a handful of deals. Many other providers are also offering impressive discounts, and we'll no doubt see even more over the coming weeks.

