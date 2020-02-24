This past Friday, Samsung officially opened pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 series. The S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are all exciting new additions to the Galaxy family, bringing things like 120Hz displays, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, big camera upgrades, and more.
There's no doubt that Samsung has crafted a trio of rock-solid Android handsets, but that doesn't mean everyone out there needs to upgrade to an S20 from their current phone.
Recently, members of our AC forums got to talking about why they aren't upgrading.
What about you? What aren't you getting the Galaxy S20?
Join the conversation in the forums!
