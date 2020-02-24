Samsung Galaxy S20Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

This past Friday, Samsung officially opened pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 series. The S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are all exciting new additions to the Galaxy family, bringing things like 120Hz displays, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, big camera upgrades, and more.

There's no doubt that Samsung has crafted a trio of rock-solid Android handsets, but that doesn't mean everyone out there needs to upgrade to an S20 from their current phone.

Recently, members of our AC forums got to talking about why they aren't upgrading.

paulwilko10

I don't know why, but i am finding it very easy to not push the button on Upgrading. 2 Reasons for me really. 1. I don't like the Large Payment at the end or give your phone back 2. The Camera from reviews looks not an awful lot better than my S10+ I really am not feeling the love for the S20 What are your reasons if you are not getting it or haven't yet?

Galactic Zoo

I've only had my S10 for a few months so it's not update time but:- 1. There is not such a massive difference on spec/performance between the 2 models 2. Lack of a headphone jack is a deal breaker for me. My previous S8 was a great phone and I would have stuck with it for a while longer had my wife not destroyed her S6 Edge. I must admit that I don't fall for the hype over new model...

donm527

For an S10 user, I don't see a real great reason to upgrade except to have the latest and that's just a preference to throw money on a hobby/interest IMO. Because it really comes down to asking yourself... Is there something on the S20 that's so much better on my current or not on my current phone that I need now to play?? That's just gonna make my current phone look old?? You gonna be left...

clownin72

Still on the fence but leaning towards keeping my money this time around. The s10 plus is still a great phone. Price jump this year is too much. Not enough of a design change or performance upgrade. Feels like the s8 to s9 upgrade

What about you? What aren't you getting the Galaxy S20?

Join the conversation in the forums!

