Smartphones, TVs, and big electronics get all of the attention on Black Friday, but there are tons of great deals to be had for smaller items and accessories, like wireless phone chargers. If you are getting a new smartphone like the Google Pixel 4 or wireless earbuds like the AirPods Pro, then you want to get a couple of these great charging pads to put around the house. At $20 or less, these also make great stocking stuffers or secret Santa gifts!

Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand Stand up your phone to better see notifications while you charge. This stand also supports 10W charging, which is better than many standard wireless pads. $12 at Amazon

Anker has a reputation for making quality electronics and accessories for a fair price, and we haven't seen a better deal yet than this PowerWave Wireless Charger Stand for $12. What I love about this stand is that I can actually SEE my notifications, the time, or my smart voice assistant's responses at a glance. No more contorting my face or thumb to unlock my phone, or do some kind of weird hand gesture just to get the infomation I want. Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time

The Google Pixel 3a is the phone to buy on Black Friday! This stand charges faster than many wireless chargers, and you can also juice up in landscape mode as well. Don't worry about your case either... as long as it's no more than 5mm thick, you'll be good to go here.

Mophie Wireless Charging Pad This classic wireless charger is one of the best you can get, and right now it's over 60% off! $20 at Amazon