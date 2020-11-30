Cyber Monday is when I really stock up on suitable stocking stuffers for the tech fanatics in my life. This means I'm looking for devices that don't cost too much and are small enough to fit in what amounts to a large, decorated sock. Do you see my dilemma?

Thankfully, I came across this great Cyber Monday deal on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z In-Ear Headphones that takes $25 off the regular retail price. That's 50% savings! And yes, they are small enough to fit above the chimney for sure. I purchased a pair of these for myself earlier this year, and I can tell you that I haven't missed my other wireless earbuds while wearing them.

If there's one product category that we've reviewed almost as extensively as Android phones here on this site, it has to be wireless headphones. Our team of audiophiles has reviewed dozens — no, hundreds of pairs of earbuds and headphones. We've looked at the best headphones for working and working out, as well as the best to block out the noises of the outside world. One of our favorite pairs has to be the Bullets Z from OnePlus.

What makes the Bullets Z special is that they're not, technically speaking, truly wireless earbuds. A short cable connects one bud to the other, joined in the middle by a set of physical controls that allow you to adjust the volume, skip a track, or pause your music.

OnePlus also baked in some of its fast-charging magic to these earbuds, meaning that you can get up to 10 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge, and on a full charge, you can get up to 20 hours of battery life. They are water and sweat resistant, and you can make sure that they'll stay on your person when not in your ears thanks to their magnetic ends to the earbuds. If you have a OnePlus device, you can simply tap to pair them, but they can also support two devices at once if you want to use them with a computer or tablet.