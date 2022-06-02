Best Wear OS devices with a heart rate monitor 2022

When it comes to health tracking, many people will choose fitness brands like Fitbit, Garmin, or Amazon Halo. But these brands very clearly prioritize fitness tools, price, and battery at the expense of actual smartwatch features. You don't have to accept a compromised experience; we've collected the best Wear OS watches with heart rate monitoring that give you the best of both worlds, from reliable health sensors to useful Android smartwatch tools.

Combine health and utility with the best Wear OS watches with a heart rate monitor

Tell more than just time with your watch

There you have it, folks — a collection of all the best Wear OS watches that come equipped with a heart rate sensor. But there are a few we recommend above the rest, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. They offer more health data than nearly any other smartwatch on the market. As we noted in our Galaxy Watch 4 review, we found the heart rate monitor accurate and were impressed with the level of data Samsung provides with its Body Composition test — though anyone who has struggled with weight loss could find so much data overwhelming or demoralizing, so be careful.

Both watches use Wear OS 3, but with a Samsung-esque spin on Google's OS. If you want a heart rate monitor on a more traditional Wear OS watch, Mobvoi is the brand to beat because its long battery life enables 24/7 HRM and SpO2 monitoring without obliterating your battery. The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is only second to Samsung with its detailed heart tracking tools like HRV and AFib, but the TicWatch E3 is lighter on your wrist and more affordable while offering similar performance.

Then, of course, you have Fossil. The Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6, and Michael Kors Gen 6 all offer the same hardware, with excellent heart rate monitoring backed by other useful sensors. So your main question is what style of watch you prefer to wear, so you have more incentive to wear it all day and keep a constant eye on your heart.

No matter which of these watches you decide to go with, you'll be able to keep connected to your life and track your heart rate, whether it's for your next marathon or just daily heart health monitoring. And many of them are also among the best Android smartwatches as well, giving you all the daily software features you need.