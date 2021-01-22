Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S21 UltraSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Samsung has a pretty impressive trio of Android phones on its hands between the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. All three handsets look to bring impressive specs and features for their respective price points, but among them, the baseline S21 and top-tier S21 Ultra stand out as the two most compelling.

One the one hand, we have the Galaxy S21. It has the ultra-powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, great cameras, and a big 4000 mAh battery for just $800. That's a lot of phone for considerably less money than something like the iPhone 12 Pro, making it a really appealing value option.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Then there's the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which steps up to a $1200 asking price and delivers a few meaningful upgrades — namely an unbeatable camera system with impressive zoom capabilities, a larger display and battery, and a more premium glass design.

One of our AC forum members posted that they're having trouble deciding between the two devices, and sure enough, our other members were quick to chime in with their two cents.

jlangner

Well you need to go with what you are comfortable holding and go with that. I had the S9 and was just too small for me so have always gone with plus or Ultra. If any of the stores like best buy have displays, may be best to see. Although with all going on, may not be allowed anymore. /shrug.

Reply
Johnson21x

If you get a chance stop by a bestbuy or carrier store they should have it on display and play with them. I did at bestbuy, I have a galaxy s9 which is a great size for me perfect balance with big screen and overall size. The curved Ultra is more subtle this year so its not all that bad but its there. But the flat glass on the s21 is great, the bezels are very tiny compared to something like...

Reply
kjjb0204

My stupid little hands can't handle the plus or ultra comfortably, so it's the base S21 for me. I doubt I'll see any difference in screen resolution. Also, the camera glass on my S10 is cracked, so any new phone camera will be an upgrade for me.

Reply
Emig5m

I had the size dilemma last year going from a S10 to a S20U that resulted in 700 trips to various stores to play with the S20U. Even when I ordered I was still in doubt. After about two months of using the S20U I had completely forgot about the size and it felt normal. Now I would be afraid to do the opposite, go back to a smaller phone. The larger screen is easier on the eyes for reading, better...

Reply

This got us wondering — Would you rather have the Galaxy S21 or S21 Ultra?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Affordable flagship

Samsung Galaxy S21

The full Galaxy S experience for less

While the Galaxy S21 may not be a "cheap" phone, it does manage to deliver excellent value for the price. Virtually nothing about its experience is compromised and that's evident with every spec. Between the Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display, triple camera system, and tons more, this is a phone that you'll want to keep using for years to come.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini review: The best fitness smartwatch under $100
No-frills fitness tool

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini review: The best fitness smartwatch under $100

Trying to decide if you want a cheap fitness tracker or a smartwatch for fitness? The GTS 2 Mini gives you the best of both worlds, with a beautiful display, long battery life, accurate health tracking, built-in GPS, and more for a seriously low price.

No microSD on the Galaxy S21? No problem.
Dongle up

No microSD on the Galaxy S21? No problem.

With the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has ditched the microSD card slot on its flagships. That means you'll have to rely on an external SSD or buy a dongle to connect an existing microSD card to your phone. These are the best microSD alternatives for your Galaxy S21.