Samsung has a pretty impressive trio of Android phones on its hands between the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. All three handsets look to bring impressive specs and features for their respective price points, but among them, the baseline S21 and top-tier S21 Ultra stand out as the two most compelling.
One the one hand, we have the Galaxy S21. It has the ultra-powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, great cameras, and a big 4000 mAh battery for just $800. That's a lot of phone for considerably less money than something like the iPhone 12 Pro, making it a really appealing value option.
Then there's the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which steps up to a $1200 asking price and delivers a few meaningful upgrades — namely an unbeatable camera system with impressive zoom capabilities, a larger display and battery, and a more premium glass design.
One of our AC forum members posted that they're having trouble deciding between the two devices, and sure enough, our other members were quick to chime in with their two cents.
This got us wondering — Would you rather have the Galaxy S21 or S21 Ultra?
Affordable flagship
Samsung Galaxy S21
The full Galaxy S experience for less
While the Galaxy S21 may not be a "cheap" phone, it does manage to deliver excellent value for the price. Virtually nothing about its experience is compromised and that's evident with every spec. Between the Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display, triple camera system, and tons more, this is a phone that you'll want to keep using for years to come.
