Best answer: There is no mobile network that best supports the Xbox Game Pass, though there might be networks that offer better coverage or faster connection speeds depending on your location.

You might be asking yourself if there's a mobile network that supports the service better than another. Well, before you start jumping providers, you should know that there is no one network that best supports Xbox Game Pass for Android. But they all do an excellent job of supporting the service.

Project xCloud is Microsoft's latest (and most ambitious) venture into gaming. It's a streaming service that allows players to instantly stream games from the cloud to their device using an internet connection. Now known as Xbox Game Pass for Android, the cloud streaming service is leaving beta and officially releasing on September 15th . Cloud streaming will be another part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate , Microsoft's game subscription service that offers Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and a library of 100 games, including some of Microsoft's biggest first-party titles.

Before you jump into Xbox cloud gaming, you'll need to have a stable 4G or 5G connection. Chances are, you already have one or the other. 4G internet has taken hold and has become the norm, with networks like T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon, each offering 4G coverage to more than 60% of the country. 4G is fast enough to use the Xbox Game Pass for Android, but tapping into a 5G network doesn't hurt, either.

According to T-Mobile, its 5G network now covers more than 200 million people, and it's recent acquisition of Sprint continues to improve its 5G coverage. It's our pick for the best overall 5G network, but the other networks aren't pulling their punches either.

Verizon offers faster 5G speeds but limits access to customers willing to spend more for their more expensive unlimited plans. Its coverage area pales in comparison to T-Mobile's, however. AT&T 5G covers more than 120 million people as well. It's worth taking a look at what mobile networks are supported in your area to determine what is best for you. No matter which you choose, however, you will be able to access and stream Xbox Game Pass on your Android device.

Xbox cloud gaming might be the next frontier in videogames, but you'll need a good Android phone and a stable network connection to access it. As mobile networks continue to improve their 4G and 5G coverage, your options will grow along with it. Choosing the right mobile network varies depending on availability in your area. For example, I might have more options in a metropolitan city than someone in a rural part of the country. Your best bet is to check with your service providers and the plans they offer.