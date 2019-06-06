Stadia is coming, and while you won't need to buy a console — yeah, this new system will take getting used to — using the Stadia Controller will greatly simplify your cross-platform experience as well as make it easier to stream your gameplay to others. There are a few controller colors available at launch, but some are definitely better than others.

Color your controller, color your world

The Stadia controller is the easiest way to interact with the new Stadia system. Not only can you access some of the platform's unique features, but you can get it in multiple colors. That Night Blue Founder's Edition controller is just darling. That's a good thing because if you want to play Stadia first, the Founder's Edition is what you need since those who buy in get a first turn at the new service. Founder's Edition comes with a lot of bonuses, but the cool blue controller is pretty high up the list in my mind, so I don't mind having that be the first controller I spring for.

However, since Founder's Edition also comes with three months of Buddy Pass and your friend may want to use the same controller — of if you intend to skip the Founder's Edition and just buy games with the free Stadia Base — I highly suggest going with the Wasabi Controller and its darling lemon-lime pallete.