PlayStation supports a wide variety of accessories, but none are as crucial as the DualShock 4 controller, which is a necessity if you want to game at all. Since its standard black color is rather dull and people always want options, thankfully there are over a dozen variants to spice up players' collections. Here are several choices you may be interested in.

Color your world

Whether you prefer the translucents like Crystal or 500 Million, the smoothie Berry Blue or if you prefer something a bit more bold, there are a number of attractive options no matter your preference.

With Sony adding more colors all the time and discontinuing others, like Sunset Orange, grab your favorite colors while you can. Rose Gold will be hitting the shelves with the fall batch on Oct. 1 along with a lavender, red camo, and titanium blue. Nobody else can pick the best controller color for you but these popular options is a good place to start the search.

