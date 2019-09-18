PlayStation supports a wide variety of accessories, but none are as crucial as the DualShock 4 controller, which is a necessity if you want to game at all. Since its standard black color is rather dull and people always want options, thankfully there are over a dozen variants to spice up players' collections. Here are several choices you may be interested in.
- Cool & Complimentary: Berry Blue
- Dusty Rose: Rose Gold
- Urban Cover: Blue Camouflage
- Anime Angle: Sunset Orange
- Clear-cut Transparency: Crystal
- Icy Exclusive: Blue Crystal
- Discontinued Beauty: 500 Million Limited Edition
Cool & Complimentary: Berry BlueStaff pick
There's a reason I like to call it the smoothie controller. You'll be hard-pressed to find another that immediately reminds you of the beverage, whether by name or color. There are no other light blue variants when it comes to official DualShock 4s, and not everyone wants to settle for a darker shade. Berry Blue is bright, it's playful, and it stands out from the crowd.
Dusty Rose: Rose Gold
Every rose may have its thorn, just like every night you'll game until dawn. Well, maybe not, but you might want to once you get your hands on this controller. The soft pink backplate, matching D-pad arrows and text is quite complementary to the metallic rose gold faceplate. Rose gold is a color that is difficult to master and Sony did well with this one.
Urban Cover: Blue Camouflage
Camouflage can be hit or miss with people's tastes, but changing up the usual green color associated with hunting can make it more appealing. Enter Sony's Blue Camouflage. When most controllers are just one or two flat colors, this is a nice change of pace and gives off a more rugged vibe if Berry Blue isn't your thing.
Anime Angle: Sunset Orange
You might call this the Goku controller. Alternatively, it could be Goku and Naruto's child. Either way, anime fans will get a kick out of this controller. The contrast between the orange and dark blue is gorgeous, so if you're looking for a vibrant color that pops. And you don't mind the cost of buying discontinued, it's hard to beat this one.
Clear-cut Transparency: Crystal
This controller and the next option have been overlooked for quite a while. However, since translucent has been available on and off for decades, it might be one to consider. Why hide all of that cool tech on the inside? If Crystal's translucent white is just a tad too plain, you can always snag the Blue Crystal.
Icy Exclusive: Blue Crystal
While it's not quite as stylish as the 500 Million Limited Edition, it's a decent substitute considering the latter may be harder to get your hands on. If you need a little more color in your life, which the Crystal doesn't offer, Blue's got your back. Originally a WalMart exclusive but have since sold out, for a little more you can still find them from third party retailers, or used for a little less.
Discontinued Beauty: 500 Million Limited Edition
The 500 Million Limited Edition PS4 controller was made to commemorate 500 million PlayStation consoles sold since its release over 20 years ago. When it comes to your standard DualShock 4 controller, it doesn't get any better than this. It features a dark translucent blue casing which may just be the sexiest we've seen. It's sold out at several retailers, but there is still stock available if you know where to look.
Color your world
Whether you prefer the translucents like Crystal or 500 Million, the smoothie Berry Blue or if you prefer something a bit more bold, there are a number of attractive options no matter your preference.
With Sony adding more colors all the time and discontinuing others, like Sunset Orange, grab your favorite colors while you can. Rose Gold will be hitting the shelves with the fall batch on Oct. 1 along with a lavender, red camo, and titanium blue. Nobody else can pick the best controller color for you but these popular options is a good place to start the search.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best cases for travel with your PS4
Are you looking for a way to get your PlayStation from point A to point B safely? Need a carrying case for your controller? Intent on playing anywhere, anytime? Check these cases out.
These are the best replacement SSDs for your PS4
If you are planning on installing an SSD in your PlayStation 4, here are some great suggestions.
These are the best media remotes you can get for PS4
PlayStations aren't only good for gaming, but they can be great devices to stream your favorite shows or listen to music. If doing so with a DualShock controller is tricky, it's time to buy a media remote.