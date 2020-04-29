Who is it for? If you're someone that likes being the center of attention and wants a phone that lives up to your personality, Interstellar Glow is the color to get. Rather than being one distinct color, Interstellar Glow changes its appearance on a whim depending on how surrounding light hits it. It looks great in pictures, but you need to see the phone in-person for yourself to truly understand just how darn good it is. As you'll quickly find out as you read through the rest of this article, OnePlus is rationing out its various colors in an interesting manner. Interstellar Glow, for example, is only available for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage OnePlus 8 which retails for $799. If you're a T-Mobile customer, you can also pick up the Interstellar Glow OnePlus 8 through the Un-Carrier. OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro in Glacial Green

Who is it for? Simply put, Glacial Green is a gorgeous colorway for the OnePlus 8. It may be more static compared to the ever-changing Interstellar Glow, but that doesn't make it any less striking. The minty green finish is very pleasing to look at and gives the phone a unique style without going completely overboard the way some people may feel about Interstellar Glow. Continuing with the positives, Glacial Green is the only color that you can get for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. For the regular OnePlus 8, you can get Glacial Green if you buy the $699 configuration with 8GB RAM/128GB storage. Comparatively, Glacial Green for the OnePlus 8 Pro is available with the $899 model that also offers 8GB RAM/128GB storage. OnePlus 8 Pro in Ultramarine Blue

Who is it for? We think a lot of people will be drawn to Glacial Green, but if it's just not doing it for you, you may be more interested in Ultramarine Blue. It keeps the same matte glass finish, but instead of minty green, we have one of the deepest blues ever seen on a smartphone. It's a lot of color to take in on one phone, but that's not a bad thing by any means. What is a bummer, however, is Ultramarine Blue's availability. If you want the color, you'll need to buy the 12GB RAM/256GB storage OnePlus 8 Pro that'll set you back $999. OnePlus 8 Pro in Onyx Black

Who is it for? Rounding out this list, let's talk about Onyx Black. Compared to the other colors we just looked at, it can be easy to dismiss Onyx Black as a boring alternative that's not worth the time of day. We won't argue at all that it's not as instantly eye-catching, but for some people, that's what they prefer. Not everyone wants a super colorful or boastful smartphone, and for them, Onyx Black is perfect. It has the same glossy finish of Interstellar Glow, meaning it's easier to grip but also attracts many more fingerprints. Just like Ultramarine Blue, you'll need to buy the $999 OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM/256GB storage if you want Onyx Black. However, that rule only applies if you're buying from OnePlus's official website. Both T-Mobile and Verizon are offering Onyx Black paint jobs for the OnePlus 8, which is something not available if you buy direct from OnePlus. We aren't sure why this is, but that's the reality we're facing. OnePlus 8 in Polar Silver

Who is it for? Polar Silver is perhaps the least-talked about color for the OnePlus 8. Looking at OnePlus's website, you won't find any mention of it at all! That's because you can only get the phone in this color if you buy it from Verizon. This greatly limits who can potentially purchase this model, but if you are a Verizon customer or have been looking to switch, Polar Silver is definitely worth a look. It's not as boastful as Glacial Green or Interstellar Glow, but it's also more visually interesting than Onyx Black. It's sort of a nice middleground between the other colors, and we like it quite a lot. You will have to deal with the 5G logo on the back, but minus that, this is a nice-looking design.