Best answer: The Fitbit Sense & Versa 3 are the company's newest smartwatches and they both offer six days of battery life. If you've lost track of your charging cable or need a backup to have on hand, you can buy a Fitbit Sense & Versa 3 replacement charger directly from Fitbit. There are numerous options on Amazon, too, including some cheaper third-party options.

The incredible battery life is just one reason that these two wearables are some of the best Android smartwatches on the market. The Fitbit Sense is geared toward health-focused individuals who want advanced sensors for in-depth tracking. The Fitbit Versa 3 is geared more toward casual users who want a watch that can track their daily activities.

If you've had your eye on the Fitbit Sense or the Fitbit Versa 3 since the initial announcement, you know that these watches are packed with features that make for a great wearable experience. You may also know that the battery life is impressive. Both of these models offer six days of battery life on a single charge.

The good news is that no matter which of these watches you buy, they use the same charging cable. You can buy a Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 replacement charger directly from the company's website. If you happen to be a frequent Amazon user, there's an official Fitbit store that sells it for the same price, too.

Perhaps you want more than just a charging cable for your watch. If you're a fan of charging docks or charging stands, you'll appreciate some of the third-party options available on Amazon. Most of these listings come with both the cable and the dock or stand. Best of all? They're more affordable than buying the cable alone from either of the official online stores.

There are also multi-packs from third-party sellers on Amazon, so you can share with friends or family or keep a backup around in case you lose one. If you want variety, Amazon is the best place to buy a Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 replacement charger.