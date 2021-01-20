Best answer: If you're on the hunt for a Fitbit Charge 4 replacement charger, you'll have a couple of different options. You can get an official Fitbit charger directly from the company. You also have various third-party options, which are more affordable.

Choosing a Fitbit Charge 4 replacement charger

Nowadays, it's much easier to get your hands on any accessories you might need to keep your devices fully charged. If you're one of the lucky users receiving a week of battery life with your trusty Fitbit Charge 4, you want to keep it juiced up so you can enjoy all of its perks. Whether you're reviewing your sleep patterns, listening to music on a run, or slowing down with a guided breathing session, you need a charged battery.

After all, this is one of the best fitness trackers available right now. Whether you've lost track of the original charger that came with your device or you simply want to invest in a few backup cables, there are plenty of Fitbit Charge 4 replacement chargers to pick from. All that's left to do is to decide where you'd prefer to get them from.