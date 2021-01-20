Best answer: If you're on the hunt for a Fitbit Charge 4 replacement charger, you'll have a couple of different options. You can get an official Fitbit charger directly from the company. You also have various third-party options, which are more affordable.
Choosing a Fitbit Charge 4 replacement charger
Nowadays, it's much easier to get your hands on any accessories you might need to keep your devices fully charged. If you're one of the lucky users receiving a week of battery life with your trusty Fitbit Charge 4, you want to keep it juiced up so you can enjoy all of its perks. Whether you're reviewing your sleep patterns, listening to music on a run, or slowing down with a guided breathing session, you need a charged battery.
After all, this is one of the best fitness trackers available right now. Whether you've lost track of the original charger that came with your device or you simply want to invest in a few backup cables, there are plenty of Fitbit Charge 4 replacement chargers to pick from. All that's left to do is to decide where you'd prefer to get them from.
As you might've guessed, one of the most common options is to buy a Fitbit Charge 4 replacement charger directly from the source. This is the best option for those who want to feel confident they're getting the real deal. You'll pay full price, but you'll have peace of mind knowing you have an official Fitbit charger. Alternatively, you can visit the official Fitbit store on Amazon and purchase your charger from there.
Finally, if you don't mind exploring third-party chargers, there's no shortage of affordable options. You can even stock up on multi-packs so you never find yourself without a charger again! Once again, Amazon has the most options if you want alternatives.
If you haven't heard by now, the Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the company's best trackers yet. It has GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, and mobile payments. Most importantly, the battery lasts for seven days!
If you want to know you're getting the real deal, you can buy the official Fitbit Charge 4 replacement charger directly from the company. There are also many third-party options on Amazon, including a two-pack so you always have a spare charger.
