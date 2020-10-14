The OnePlus 8T is now official, and there's plenty to like. The phone introduces a new design for the rear camera housing and comes with Warp Charge 65 — OnePlus' new 65W fast charging standard — and features a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. This time around, OnePlus is using a flat display that's more comfortable to hold and use.

The OnePlus 8T is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset — similar to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro — and it is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard in the U.S. Other regions also get a 8GB/128GB variant. The phone has a 48MP primary camera at the back that's joined by a 16MP wide-angle lens, 5MP macro module, and 2MP monochrome sensor.

The phone has a 4500mAh battery that delivers all day use, and 65W charging fully charges the battery in just 39 minutes. The 8T comes with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box, with the phone the first — outside of Google's Pixel 5 — to offer Android 11 out of the box.

Where to buy OnePlus 8T: Deals, discounts, pricing, and availability

The OnePlus 8T is going on sale starting October 15 in the EU, October 16 in India as part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival, and October 23 in the U.S. Here's the full breakdown of OnePlus 8T pricing, and color options:

OnePlus 8T 8GB/128GB (Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver): ₹42,999 / £549 / €599

OnePlus 8T 12GB/256GB (Aquamarine Green): $749 / ₹45,999 / £649 / €699

OnePlus is making a few changes to its Warp Charge wall charger, with the plug now doubling as a 45W USB PD charger. As a result, the charger will be sold as a standalone accessory for $39.99, with sales kicking off in a few weeks.

As is usually the case, OnePlus is offering a pop-up bundle for its latest device, which is now live. The pop-up bundle contains the following:

OnePlus 8T (Lunar silver or Aquamarine Green)

OnePlus Buds (White)

OnePlus 8T Quantum Bumper Case (Cyborg Cyan)

OnePlus is also offering a variety of accessories for the 8T, including the following first-party cases:

OnePlus 8T Sandstone Bumper Case (Sandstone Black)

OnePlus 8T Sandstone Bumper Case (Cyan)

OnePlus 8T Quantum Bumper Case (Cyborg Cyan)

OnePlus 8T Karbon Bumper Case

