Best answer: The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are now available for purchase as unlocked devices from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and Motorola's own website. If you'd prefer to buy the phones through your carrier, availability differs slightly between the two models.
- For creatives: Moto G Stylus ($300 at Motorola)
- Massive battery: Moto G Power ($250 at Motorola)
You can buy unlocked models of the Moto G Stylus and G Power at a few different retailers
If you're interested in buying the Moto G Stylus or Moto G Power, we recommend getting an unlocked model. This is simply a version of the phone that isn't tied to a specific carrier, meaning you can use it on whatever phone service you currently have and bring it with you somewhere else should you happen to switch providers down the road.
Unlocked models of the G Stylus and G Power are widely available at the following retailers:
Additionally, you can also buy the phones directly through Motorola.
What's great about the unlocked G Stylus and G Power is that they're universally unlocked — meaning they're compatible with all major networks in the U.S. So, whether you have AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon, you can pick up one of the phones and have it work just fine.
There's also a lot of carrier availability
While we think unlocked is the way to go, you might be more comfortable buying phones through your carrier. Carriers do tend to offer exclusive deals and promotions from time to time, making it possible to save even more on the already low prices of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power.
Unlike with the unlocked models, carrier availability differs between the phones. If you want the Moto G Stylus, you can get it at:
- Google Fi
- Metro by T-Mobile
- Republic Wireless
- Ting
- Verizon
As for the Moto G Power, it's being offered at these carriers:
- Consumer Cellular
- Google Fi
- Republic Wireless
- U.S. Cellular
- Verizon
- Xfinity Mobile
For creatives
Moto G Stylus
Draw and doodle the day away
The Moto G Stylus is one of the most interesting entries we've ever seen in the Moto G family, offering a few key features that offer a lot of potential. There's the built-in stylus, of course, which allows you to draw, doodle, and take handwritten notes with ease. You also get Motorola's fancy Action Cam, allowing you to record horizontal video while holding the phone vertically.
Massive battery
Moto G Power
Charging every night is so overrated
Living up to its name, the Moto G Power has some of the best battery life of any Android phone out there. Thanks to an efficient Qualcomm processor, Full HD+ display, and a huge 5,000 mAh battery, it's very easy to get three full days of use out of the phone on a single charge. You also get a lot of the same specs as the Moto G Stylus for a few bucks less, making it an excellent value.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect the power of your Moto G Power with these cases
The Moto G Power is finally here and offers a rather surprising and impressive set of specs for the budget market. If you happen to pick one of these up, you won't want something to happen to it, so grab a case to go with the G Power.
These are the best Galaxy Note 10 cases on the market!
The Galaxy Note 10 is a stunning, powerful, and shatter-prone smartphone. Keep it safe with one of these excellent cases!
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have some of the best smartphone colors out there
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are both available in some truly gorgeous colors. Which one should you buy? Let's take a closer look.