Best answer: The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are now available for purchase as unlocked devices from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and Motorola's own website. If you'd prefer to buy the phones through your carrier, availability differs slightly between the two models.

You can buy unlocked models of the Moto G Stylus and G Power at a few different retailers

If you're interested in buying the Moto G Stylus or Moto G Power, we recommend getting an unlocked model. This is simply a version of the phone that isn't tied to a specific carrier, meaning you can use it on whatever phone service you currently have and bring it with you somewhere else should you happen to switch providers down the road.

Unlocked models of the G Stylus and G Power are widely available at the following retailers:

Additionally, you can also buy the phones directly through Motorola.

What's great about the unlocked G Stylus and G Power is that they're universally unlocked — meaning they're compatible with all major networks in the U.S. So, whether you have AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon, you can pick up one of the phones and have it work just fine.

There's also a lot of carrier availability