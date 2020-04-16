Moto G Stylus 2020 And Moto G Power 2020Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

Best answer: The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are now available for purchase as unlocked devices from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and Motorola's own website. If you'd prefer to buy the phones through your carrier, availability differs slightly between the two models.

You can buy unlocked models of the Moto G Stylus and G Power at a few different retailers

If you're interested in buying the Moto G Stylus or Moto G Power, we recommend getting an unlocked model. This is simply a version of the phone that isn't tied to a specific carrier, meaning you can use it on whatever phone service you currently have and bring it with you somewhere else should you happen to switch providers down the road.

Unlocked models of the G Stylus and G Power are widely available at the following retailers:

Additionally, you can also buy the phones directly through Motorola.

What's great about the unlocked G Stylus and G Power is that they're universally unlocked — meaning they're compatible with all major networks in the U.S. So, whether you have AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon, you can pick up one of the phones and have it work just fine.

There's also a lot of carrier availability

While we think unlocked is the way to go, you might be more comfortable buying phones through your carrier. Carriers do tend to offer exclusive deals and promotions from time to time, making it possible to save even more on the already low prices of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power.

Unlike with the unlocked models, carrier availability differs between the phones. If you want the Moto G Stylus, you can get it at:

  • Google Fi
  • Metro by T-Mobile
  • Republic Wireless
  • Ting
  • Verizon

As for the Moto G Power, it's being offered at these carriers:

  • Consumer Cellular
  • Google Fi
  • Republic Wireless
  • U.S. Cellular
  • Verizon
  • Xfinity Mobile

