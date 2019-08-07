Best answer: If you want to pre-order the Galaxy Note 10, we'd recommend doing so directly from Samsung's website. Every model of the phone is available, along with all of the offered colors. However, feel free to shop around at your preferred carrier or another online retailer if you want to get an idea of all the pre-order bonuses/promos that are being offered.
- The "cheap" option: Galaxy Note 10 (From $950 at Samsung)
- Ultimate Note: Galaxy Note 10+ (From $1100 at Samsung)
- 5G all the things: Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (From $1300 at Samsung)
We recommend pre-ordering the Note 10 from Samsung's website
There are a lot of places offering pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10, but at the end of the day, we think Samsung is the best place to get the phone at. Why? There are a few reasons for this.
For starters, every color variant of the Note 10 is being offered — including the Nebula Blue hue that's carried exclusively on Samsung's website and at Best Buy. A lot of carriers only offer a handpicked selection of colors for the Note 10, so if you want access to all of the available options when you go to make your pre-order, Samsung is the way to go.
Furthermore, Samsung's website sells just about every variant of the Note 10 you could ask for.
Want to pre-order an unlocked Note 10? Samsung's website lets you do that. If you'd prefer to buy a carrier version, you can pre-order Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular flavors of the phone, too.
Perhaps even more important, Samsung is famous for offering excellent deals. If you pre-order the Note 10 between August 8 and August 22, you'll get a $100 credit to use however you'd like on Samsung's website. Should you buy the Note 10+ or Note 10+ 5G, that increases to a $150 credit.
Pre-orders also come with a Galaxy Kit, allowing you to choose a free accessory to go along with the Note 10 — such as the Wireless Charging Duo Pad or Galaxy Watch Active. Lastly, "eligible customers" can also snag up to 6 months of free Spotify Premium with their purchase.
Keep an eye on what your carrier is offering, too
Alternatively, if you'd rather pre-order the Note 10 through your wireless carrier or have been thinking about switching, it's also worth taking a look to see what those companies are offering. Just about every major carrier in the U.S. is accepting pre-orders for the Note 10, including:
- AT&T
- Spectrum Mobile
- Sprint
- T-Mobile
- U.S. Cellular
- Verizon
- Xfinity Mobile
If you live in Canada, you'll also find wide carrier availability of the Note 10. Pre-orders are being accepted at:
- Bell
- Freedom Mobile
- Rogers
- SaskTel
- Telus
Finally, for our readers in the United Kingdom, you can pre-order the Galaxy Note 10 at the following places:
- EE
- O2
- Three
- Vodafone
If you prefer buying unlocked
If buying phones from a carrier isn't your thing, Samsung also makes unlocked variants of its phones widely available in the U.S.
In addition to being able to get the Note 10 unlocked through Samsung's site, we also recommend buying through Amazon. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, this will ensure you get free 2-day shipping on your order so you can get your hands on the Note 10 ASAP.
Ultimate note
Galaxy Note 10+
This year's best Note.
The regular Note 10 is a great phone, but if you want the ultimate experience, we recommend splurging for the more powerful Note 10+. It has a bigger display with a higher resolution, longer battery life, a Time-of-Flight camera on the back, and has a microSD card slot.
Galaxy Note 10 (From $950 at Samsung)
The regular Note 10 makes some sacrifices (most notably its lack of expandable storage) to achieve a lower price tag, but for people that want the cheapest Note out there, it's still worth a look.
Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (From $1300 at Samsung)
If you live in an area that already has access to a 5G network, it might be worth looking into the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Just be prepared to pay a pretty penny if you get it.
