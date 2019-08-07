Best answer: If you want to pre-order the Galaxy Note 10, we'd recommend doing so directly from Samsung's website. Every model of the phone is available, along with all of the offered colors. However, feel free to shop around at your preferred carrier or another online retailer if you want to get an idea of all the pre-order bonuses/promos that are being offered.

We recommend pre-ordering the Note 10 from Samsung's website

There are a lot of places offering pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10, but at the end of the day, we think Samsung is the best place to get the phone at. Why? There are a few reasons for this.

For starters, every color variant of the Note 10 is being offered — including the Nebula Blue hue that's carried exclusively on Samsung's website and at Best Buy. A lot of carriers only offer a handpicked selection of colors for the Note 10, so if you want access to all of the available options when you go to make your pre-order, Samsung is the way to go.

Furthermore, Samsung's website sells just about every variant of the Note 10 you could ask for.

Want to pre-order an unlocked Note 10? Samsung's website lets you do that. If you'd prefer to buy a carrier version, you can pre-order Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular flavors of the phone, too.

Perhaps even more important, Samsung is famous for offering excellent deals. If you pre-order the Note 10 between August 8 and August 22, you'll get a $100 credit to use however you'd like on Samsung's website. Should you buy the Note 10+ or Note 10+ 5G, that increases to a $150 credit.

Pre-orders also come with a Galaxy Kit, allowing you to choose a free accessory to go along with the Note 10 — such as the Wireless Charging Duo Pad or Galaxy Watch Active. Lastly, "eligible customers" can also snag up to 6 months of free Spotify Premium with their purchase.

Keep an eye on what your carrier is offering, too