Best answer: You can't get them first-hand, but there are plenty of places to find discontinued consoles, like eBay, Gamestop, and more. Don't be afraid to shop around! Each store has its pros and cons when shopping for a discontinued item. Be prepared to take your time if you're looking for a specific model.

On the hunt for a limited edition PS4?

The PlayStation 4 has been out on the market for quite a while now. This means there has been a vast multitude of special edition, limited release consoles put out on to the market. There have been so many that it's honestly a bit hard to keep track of all of them.

What if you found out about a limited special edition console after it was no longer available? Or maybe you just didn't have the money to pick one up at the time. If you're in the market for a limited edition PS4 console that is no longer available, here are some of your options when it comes to buying after it's too late.

Swappa

When it comes to buying used technology of any flavor, Swappa is a great option, so of course that's the case for PlayStations.

You buy directly from sellers so there's no middleman. In addition, you can be sure that you're buying a functioning item and if anything goes wrong with your transaction there is plenty of protection built into the process for buyer and seller alike.

eBay

eBay has long been the most notable online resale market. If you're looking for just about anything that can no longer be found in a store, eBay probably has it. With just a cursory glance at the consoles they have available at the time of this writing, it would seem that any PS4 you could possibly hope for could be had here.

Just make sure to always check the sellers rating as it is also a notorious resale market. You don't want to pay $500 for a discontinued console and get nothing in return.

GameStop

The old trusty standby, GameStop is always there for you right?

In all likelihood, you're not going to find an unopened console that has been discontinued. However, Gamestop does offer used and refurbished systems, so you might be able to find your ideal console. You can also call around to your local shops and ask if they have what you are looking for.

Newegg

When people think of Newegg they usually picture PCs, but it has quite a selection of consoles, including PS4 limited editions.

Much like GameStop, some of Newegg's consoles will be used and refurbished, but a new limited edition is not an uncommon sight, since it hosts outside retailers. With a 30-day return and replacement policy and strong customer service you are rather safe in case of shipping damage or an unsatisfactory product.

Amazon

This is actually one of the places where Amazon doesn't excel. The retail giant does offer quite a few options when it comes to consoles that are no longer available, but unfortunately, these mostly come from individual sellers with exorbitant markups. If you absolutely have to have it and you have money to burn, fire away. However, I would suggest the previous checking the previous sellers first.

Enjoy the hunt!

Finding consoles that are no longer available on store shelves can be a bit difficult at times but it can be incredibly rewarding when the hunt is over. I can still remember how excited I was when I finally found a TurboGrafx 16 in good working order for a reasonable price. I wish you the best in your hunt and hope that you come home with the trophy you have been looking for!

