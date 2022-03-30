WhatsApp gains more robust voice messaging features

What you need to know

WhatsApp is getting a host of new voice messaging features.

Users will now be able to pause their recording and play it back before they send it.

Users can continue listening to voice messages when they leave a chat, and it will remember where they left off it they stop.

These new features will arrive in the coming weeks.

Meta has been on a mission to upgrade its messaging apps' voice message features. After recently rolling out new upgrades for Instagram and Messenger, WhatsApp is now being treated to a host of upgrades for its voice messages, allowing it to catch up with some of the best messaging apps on Android.

Soon, WhatsApp users will be able to pause their recording, which can be helpful when trying to send longer voice messages. That way, you can avoid any awkward pauses while you try to think of what to say. WhatsApp also highlights the ability to preview voice messages before you send them, a feature it announced back in December.

Another handy feature arriving on the app is the ability to listen to a voice message while leaving a chat. This means you'll be free to look through other chats while listening to a recording. And in case you stop listening to a voice message, WhatsApp will now remember where you left off, so you don't have to start back at the beginning. And for those of you in a rush, you can adjust the speed to 1.5x or 2x.

Finally, voice recordings will now include a new waveform design; that way, you have a visual representation of where you are in the message.

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta says that WhatsApp users send a daily average of 7 billion voice messages, making upgrades like these incredibly handy. For users that may prefer to send voice messages over text or even calls, these features should give them much more control over the experience.

The new voice message features will roll out on iOS and Android phones "in the coming weeks."