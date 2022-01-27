WhatsApp was recently spotted preparing a new capability that would let you migrate your chat history from Android to iOS. This is just one of the many features that keep the messaging service busy in order to improve the platform's chat experience.

The Meta-owned service now seems to be preparing a simpler way to share both recent and older media files with a redesigned media picker that it plans to introduce to its beta version on Android phones.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta update includes hints of an upcoming makeover to its existing feature for sending media files. The redesigned file picker will display two tabs, one for recent photos and another for the gallery. These tabs will show up when you tap the camera button in the message box and swipe up.