What you need to know
- WhatsApp will soon allow you to import your chat history from Android to iOS.
- The upcoming feature was discovered in the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS.
- However, it appears that a separate app will be required to complete the migration.
WhatsApp appears to be preparing to make it easier to migrate your chat history from Android phones to iPhones, as revealed by the latest beta of the app's iOS version.
As spotted by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS contains evidence of an upcoming capability to move your chats from Android to Apple's handsets. However, it appears that WhatsApp will rely on an app called Move to iOS in order to make the migration possible.
Last year, WhatsApp revealed that it was collaborating with Google and Apple to allow users to move their chat history between platforms. The option first appeared on Samsung phones before making its way to iOS devices a few months later. Here's our detailed guide on how to transfer your WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone to Android.
WABetaInfo also shared some screenshots that show how the chat transfer from Android to iOS will look. Obviously, before the migration process can begin, you must grant WhatsApp access to your chat history.
Unfortunately, it looks like you'll be able to see the prompt to begin the migration only once, and skipping on the process means you'll lose the chance to take your chat history with you when you're switching from an Android phone to an iPhone.
The latest beta left out a few details, though, such as which versions of Android and iOS will be compatible with the method. It also remains unknown when WhatsApp will start the Android-to-iOS chat transfer.
Having said that, it's still a pretty useful feature to look forward to, making things a lot easier for anyone switching from Android to iOS without relying on third-party services.
OnePlus 10R is launching in Q2 2022 with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000
OnePlus is all set to launch a phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. The OnePlus 10R is going to launch in Q2 2022 with MediaTek's flagship chipset, and it will be coming to India and China.
First 12 things to do with your new Oculus Quest 2
The Quest 2 is easy to use but tricky to master without spending hours looking through settings and finding the right accessories. This quick-start beginner's guide will help you dive right in and enjoy the best it has to offer.
Smartwatches for women are still a major letdown
Seven years, a dozen watches, and the cutting edge of wearable design still can't give us a smartwatch that properly fits anything other than a bulky arm. As bright at 2022 is looking for wearables, there's no end in sight when it comes to this drought of slim smartwatches.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.