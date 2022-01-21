WhatsApp appears to be preparing to make it easier to migrate your chat history from Android phones to iPhones, as revealed by the latest beta of the app's iOS version.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS contains evidence of an upcoming capability to move your chats from Android to Apple's handsets. However, it appears that WhatsApp will rely on an app called Move to iOS in order to make the migration possible.

Last year, WhatsApp revealed that it was collaborating with Google and Apple to allow users to move their chat history between platforms. The option first appeared on Samsung phones before making its way to iOS devices a few months later. Here's our detailed guide on how to transfer your WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone to Android.

WABetaInfo also shared some screenshots that show how the chat transfer from Android to iOS will look. Obviously, before the migration process can begin, you must grant WhatsApp access to your chat history.