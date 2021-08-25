What you need to know
- WhatsApp has reportedly started working on message reactions.
- The feature is currently in the early stages of development, so we will have to wait a few more weeks to learn more.
- Message reactions will be available on all platforms — including WhatsApp web.
As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on message reactions, which will allow users to react to a message using emojis. Signal, which is one the best Android messaging apps, added emoji reactions in February last year. Popular text messaging apps such as Apple's iMessage and Google Messages also allow users to reply to messages with emoji reactions.
As you can see in the screenshot above, users will receive a message asking them to update to a newer version of WhatsApp when they receive a reaction. Sadly, no other details regarding the feature are available right now. There's also no word on when the feature could hit the beta channel. However, the report does claim that emoji reactions will be available for beta testers on Android first.
WhatsApp has announced quite a few new features over the last few weeks, including View Once disappearing messages and the ability to transfer your chat history across platforms.
While View Once disappearing messages began rolling out globally earlier this month, the ability to transfer your chat history between platforms was announced during Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch event. The feature is currently limited to the best Samsung phones, but WhatsApp has confirmed that it will be coming to other Android and iOS devices soon.
Another feature that will begin rolling out before the end of the year is multi-device support, allowing users to use their WhatsApp account on up to four devices at once. Multi-device support is already live for beta users on Android and iOS.
WhatsApp is also making it easier to send mobile payments to contacts with a new shortcut button. Currently, the payment shortcut is available only to beta users in India.
