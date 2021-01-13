There are a lot of ongoing debates we regularly see in the AC forums, with one of the most prominent being the conversation around the best Android messaging apps. There are countless messaging/texting apps to choose from in 2021, meaning that if you're on the hunt for something new, deciding what platform to go with can be rather challenging.
The conversation around messaging apps has once again become a heated topic recently, likely due to the impending policy change that will require WhatsApp users to share their data with Facebook.
A few of our AC forum members recently began sharing their hot takes around their preferred messaging apps, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — What's your favorite messaging app in 2021?
Join the conversation in the forums!
