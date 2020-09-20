Oculus Quest 2 controllers More comfortable, more capable

Oculus labs at Facebook have learned a thing or two over the years about virtual reality controllers. That's why the third-generation Oculus Touch controllers for the Oculus Quest 2 are better than ever, with a more comfortable grip, wider spacing between buttons on the front, and redesigned grip and trigger buttons that are easier to use. If you've used both first and second-generation Oculus Touch controllers, you'll immediately recognize that these new third-generation Oculus Touch controllers look like a hybrid between the two older generations.

The face buttons and joystick up top now feature more padding around each one, including a new dedicated thumb rest for those games where you don't press buttons very often. Have you ever accidentally pressed the home button while playing Beat Saber? You're not alone, and this new thumb rest should help users avoid that in most circumstances.

On top of that, the handgrips are a bit larger and feature a stronger battery compartment that won't slide off as easily as before. Have you ever been playing the Oculus Quest or Oculus Rift S and the battery compartment slips right off? That shouldn't happen as much (if ever) with these new controllers. Some users say the new larger grips don't fit smaller hands as well, though, so be aware that this could be a comfort issue for some folks.

Haptics and battery life on the Oculus Quest 2 controllers