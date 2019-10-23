You'd be forgiven for thinking that November on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and HBO would be all about turkey and Thanksgiving. But, in reality, it's not. OK, it's also occasionally about turkey and Thanksgiving. But it's also about a wealth of original content that you'll only be able to find on those services. The only problem you'll have is finding the time to watch them all. What's new on Netflix in November 2019

There's definitely no shortage of awesome content coming your way on Neflix this November. From the original shows like comic Iliza Schlesinger's fifth Netflix special, to Season 3 of The Crown, to holiday-flavored Nailed It! and Sugar Rush, you'll basically be able to spend the entire month in Netflix and still not make it through the stuff you can't find anywhere else. Plus, the Queer Eye guys head to Japan. And that's before we mention that The Matrix trilogy is back on Netflix in November. See what's new on Netflix in November 2019

What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2019

One of the more -- pick your adjective, really, they all work somehow -- intriguing series of the past few years has been The Man in the High Castle. And it's coming in for a landing this year, with the fourth and final season kicking of Nov. 15. If more traditional action is more your thing, Amazon's take on the Jack Ryan franchise is back for its second season on Nov. 1. It probably won't be much more realistic than the first season, but it's still almost certainly going to be a good watch. Or how about one of the more important stories out of the U.S. government from the past few years that you might not have heard of until now -- The Report sneaks in at the end of the month on Nov. 9. And that's just for starters. See what's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2019

What's new on Hulu in November 2019

Let's face it -- the Into the Dark series just keeps getting better and better. And the latest installment -- Pilgrim, out Nov. 1 -- is a tale inspired by true events, just in time for us all to start getting ready for the Thanksgiving holiday. And another must-see series -- Dollface -- kicks off on Nov. 15. And that's just a sprinkling of all the original content you'll find on Hulu in November, plus the ever-growing back catalog of shows and movies. What's new on Hulu in November 2019

What's new on HBO in November 2019

What can you say about HBO that hasn't been said before? How about "Welcome to the 50th season of Seasme Street!" Yep, the indispensible children's show is back for its 50th season, on HBO, proving that the classics still have a place in today's world. Plus we'll see the premiere of the long-awaited His Dark Materials, and Santos Dumont. Who needs Game of Thrones, anyway? What's new on HBO in November 2019