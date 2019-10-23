You'd be forgiven for thinking that November on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and HBO would be all about turkey and Thanksgiving. But, in reality, it's not.
OK, it's also occasionally about turkey and Thanksgiving. But it's also about a wealth of original content that you'll only be able to find on those services.
The only problem you'll have is finding the time to watch them all.
What's new on Netflix in November 2019
There's definitely no shortage of awesome content coming your way on Neflix this November. From the original shows like comic Iliza Schlesinger's fifth Netflix special, to Season 3 of The Crown, to holiday-flavored Nailed It! and Sugar Rush, you'll basically be able to spend the entire month in Netflix and still not make it through the stuff you can't find anywhere else.
Plus, the Queer Eye guys head to Japan.
And that's before we mention that The Matrix trilogy is back on Netflix in November.
Stream it all
Netflix
Everything you could possibly want
What's that? You somehow don't have a Netflix account? Let's take care of that, shall we? Because it's got more content than you have hours in your life. Think about that for a minute.
What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2019
One of the more -- pick your adjective, really, they all work somehow -- intriguing series of the past few years has been The Man in the High Castle. And it's coming in for a landing this year, with the fourth and final season kicking of Nov. 15.
If more traditional action is more your thing, Amazon's take on the Jack Ryan franchise is back for its second season on Nov. 1. It probably won't be much more realistic than the first season, but it's still almost certainly going to be a good watch.
Or how about one of the more important stories out of the U.S. government from the past few years that you might not have heard of until now -- The Report sneaks in at the end of the month on Nov. 9.
And that's just for starters.
Watch this ...
Amazon Prime Video
All the video
From countless original series and movies to the best that Hollywood has to offer — plus a deep bench of subscription channels — Amazon Prime Video is a must-have.
What's new on Hulu in November 2019
Let's face it -- the Into the Dark series just keeps getting better and better. And the latest installment -- Pilgrim, out Nov. 1 -- is a tale inspired by true events, just in time for us all to start getting ready for the Thanksgiving holiday.
And another must-see series -- Dollface -- kicks off on Nov. 15.
And that's just a sprinkling of all the original content you'll find on Hulu in November, plus the ever-growing back catalog of shows and movies.
Live & on-demand
Hulu
All the TV you could ever want
Hulu has made a name for itself with a huge back catalog and stellar originals like The Handmaid's Tale. And now it's got a large stable of live channels — and it's fully integrated in the world of Disney and Disney+.
What's new on HBO in November 2019
What can you say about HBO that hasn't been said before? How about "Welcome to the 50th season of Seasme Street!" Yep, the indispensible children's show is back for its 50th season, on HBO, proving that the classics still have a place in today's world.
Plus we'll see the premiere of the long-awaited His Dark Materials, and Santos Dumont.
Who needs Game of Thrones, anyway?
Premium TV
HBO
It's not TV — at least that's what they say
Even with the end of Game of Thrones, there's still more than enough quality shows on HBO to easily justify a subscription. Plus it's available pretty much everywhere.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Microsoft Edge for Android is getting an updated UI with new features
Microsoft is rolling out a brand new UI experience for its Edge web browser on Android that introduces a new hub menu for quick access to things like history and sharing, as well as rounded corners in more areas of the app.
Huawei’s foldable Mate X will finally go on sale next month for $2,400
Huawei will begin selling the foldable Mate X in its home country next month.
Say hello to Dark Mode on Android Central!
You asked us to turn out the lights, so we made a light switch. Now the only thing that'll be blinding you is our beautiful prose and not the blog itself! We're thrilled to introduce dark mode to the site, and even more excited that it will match the settings on your phone and computer.
It's you versus the world in these great Battle Royale games for the PS4
Are you looking to smash the competition in a battle royale styled game? Here are some of the options available on PS4.