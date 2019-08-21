Welp, that's it for Summer, boys and girls. It's time to back up the beach toys, send the kids back to school — and maybe figure out exactly what we're going to be watching on our favorite streaming services in the meantime. (What does one of those things have to do with the other? Whatever you want, really.)

And there's plenty of interest coming up in the dog days of summer. Here's but a brief look:

On Hulu on September there's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which tells the tale of one of the most important rap groups of the 1990s. There's also Untouchable, the unfortunately named inside story of Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall spurred the start of the "Me, too" era.

On Amazon Prime Video there's the extremely trippy Undone, an original series about what happens when a woman's brain reinvents here reality following a traumatic car accident and begins to investigate the death of her father.

Netflix brings us a new documentary from Chelsea Handler in Hello, Privilege, it's me, Chelsea, a new season of the excellent The Chef Show with John Favreau and friends, and the aptly named spy thriller The Spy.

And on HBO we'll have a new season of The Deuce, as well as the premiere of Welcome to Marwen and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

See what's new on Hulu in September 2019

See what's new on Netflix in September 2019

See what's new on Amazon Prime Video in September 2019

See what's new on HBO in September 2019