We're finally kicking summer to the curb and welcoming in cooler temperatures, and of course Halloween. And in addition to old favorites — it's time for the Great Pumpkin! — we've got a host of great original content on the way from the usual suspects.

Consider:

The second season of Castle Rock hits Hulu in October and takes us back into the world of the scariest nurse on the planet. That's right — Misery is here.

On Amazon Prime Video, eight stories of modern love — all of them inspired by essays The New York Times column — make up the first season of Modern Love.

Netflix is swimming in incredible content this October, with a new special from comedian Nikki Glaser, Eddie Murphy doing Dolemite, and the return of Aaron Paul as Jessie Pinkman in the Breaking Bad movie El Camino.

And on HBO? It's all about Watchmen. Or Silicon Valley. Or the end of Succession.

And that's just for starters, of course. All of those services — Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and HBO — have full catalogs of movies new and old. Comedy specials. Original series that you just can't find anywhere else. (We've looked. You can't find them anywhere else. You have to find them, erm, here.) So there's absolutely no excuse for saying nothing's on, right?

Click through for all the latest from all the places. And happy watching.

What's new on Hulu in October 2019

What's new on Netflix in October 2019

What's new on Amazon Prime Video in October 2019

What's new on HBO in October 2019