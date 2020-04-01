What you need to know
- This is the first leak of the Ring Doorbox, a mysterious box with little more than a name and a picture at this time.
- The name hints at the possibility of a box that could store packages or a spare set of keys.
- This leak comes just days before the Ring Video Doorbell 3 launches.
This might be April Fool's Day, but this new Ring product leak doesn't look like a hoax at all. Ring Doorbox, as it's called, appears to be some sort of lock box that can be placed near your front door, but not much info comes along with the picture. Zatz Not Funny! came across the info but has only been able to provide a name and a picture for this particular leak. While we don't know much about the product just yet, we can surmise a few things from the info provided.
First off, there are plenty of reasons to have something called a Doorbox on the front of your home. If this is, indeed, a lockbox, it could easily be used to house a spare set of keys or other important belongings for emergency needs. More than likely, though, it's probably a way to keep your deliveries and packages safe while you're away from home, as doorbell cameras have been shown to be less effective than many have hoped at stopping package thieves. The button up front could be used by a courier to alert you of a delivery and request access to the box, of which your Ring Video Doorbell could provide the visual and audio confirmation.
The sheer size this box would need to be in order to store packages certainly makes one wonder how well it would fit on a normal porch wall, though. Other theories for the Ring Doorbox include the possibility of being an intercom but that doesn't seem very likely, as the Ring Video Doorbell next to your door already serves that purpose. Theories aside, given that the Ring Video Doorbell 3 launches in just a few days, it's likely Ring will be outing this product quite soon.
If announced, this would be the first truly new product from Ring since last Fall when it announced the Ring Indoor Cam. Ring has been working to slowly integrate itself into our lives with products that provide additional security and safety, but has run into several privacy problems along the way. Ring has been working to clear up these issue and bolster security lately, and it's likely that a Doorbox wouldn't pose much risk for exposing personal data, anyway.
The new third-generation Ring Video Doorbells
Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus
Pre-order now for a release on April 8
Ring's new Video Doorbell 3 includes improved motion detection and dual-band Wi-Fi, and its Plus variant comes with new Pre-roll technology.
