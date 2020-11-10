Google Pixel 5Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

If you've been following us here at AC over the past few weeks, you know we're big fans of what Google did with the Pixel 5. Even without the highest-end Snapdragon processor, the Pixel 5 manages to deliver a fantastic user experience that we still can't get enough of.

Here's the thing, though — not everyone is a fan of the Pixel 5. Whether it's too small, doesn't have enough horsepower, or has too few cameras, there are plenty of reasons why someone may not be interested in it.

Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW!

So, if you're in the market for a high-quality Android phone that costs around $700, what's a person to do? One of our forum members recently asked for possible Pixel 5 alternatives, and this is how some of that conversation went.

eric002

I was suggesting Galaxy S20FE, but it won't be pure Google. I mean sure you could put the pixel launcher on it, but as far as software updates, I still don't know how timely Samsung is for their Android updates... You're on the right track with the OnePlus 8T though. I mean between one plus, and Samsung, I would suggest the one plus one. You will get more timely updates, and it's more near stock...

Reply
B. Diddy

Nokia 8.3, maybe? But that only has a mono speaker. I know there's a separate thread about the Pixel 5 speakers, but in my limited experience (I just got one for my wife), the main speakers are plenty loud -- it's just that the top speaker is definitely not as loud as the bottom one, so stereo sound doesn't seem balanced.

Reply
Dustin Adler1

A guy I work with has an S10 plus, and he can listen to the same thing that I am, and his is so much louder than mine on my Pixel 4 XL. Even my call volume I can barely hear somebody on the other end. I used his phone to make a call the other day and I was amazed at how loud it was. I don't know if my phone is just a old and dirty or what. And I don't know if the Pixel 5 would be loud enough....

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — What's the best alternative to the Google Pixel 5?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.