If you've been following us here at AC over the past few weeks, you know we're big fans of what Google did with the Pixel 5. Even without the highest-end Snapdragon processor, the Pixel 5 manages to deliver a fantastic user experience that we still can't get enough of.
Here's the thing, though — not everyone is a fan of the Pixel 5. Whether it's too small, doesn't have enough horsepower, or has too few cameras, there are plenty of reasons why someone may not be interested in it.
So, if you're in the market for a high-quality Android phone that costs around $700, what's a person to do? One of our forum members recently asked for possible Pixel 5 alternatives, and this is how some of that conversation went.
Now, we want to hear from you — What's the best alternative to the Google Pixel 5?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Success is just around the corner
Compared to traditional commerce systems, hybrid systems offer unique advantages that today’s business owners can use to reach new levels of success. Here are five ways that hybrid commerce can help your business thrive.
Sony confirms PS4 PSVR games can be enhanced on PS5
Sony finally confirms what we all were hoping: that PS4 PSVR games can actually be graphically enhanced when running on the PS5.
Here's why budget phones cost more or offer less in the U.S.
"Budget" doesn't mean cheap or bottom-end. But no matter where you draw the line on the price it seems like the U.S. is getting less and paying more. That's because it's true.
These are the absolute best Pixel 5 cases you can buy right now
Even if the Pixel 5 doesn't have a glass back, it still needs a case before you take it outside the safety of your home. These are the Google Pixel 5 cases you can trust to get you through whatever chaos life brings your way.