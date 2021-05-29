This weekend is Memorial Day in the U.S., so many people will be taking an extra day off. With most employees still working from home, many will take advantage of the holiday to enjoy the outdoors. Unfortunately, not everyone will experience great weather this weekend, which may put a literal damper on some plans. Here in sunny Seattle, we're expecting some clouds to roll in, which is typical but unfortunate after weeks of sunny weather. However, that's still nothing compared to what other parts of the U.S. may have to deal with.

1:59am CDT #SPC Day3 Outlook Slight Risk: for southeast new mexico and southwest texas https://t.co/6oEffQUiK1 pic.twitter.com/8j9ZEVnx9Q — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) May 28, 2021

Fortunately, we've already put together a list of the best Weather apps on Android to help you plan for your weekend. Google has also brought its cute Weather Frog to its smart home displays like the Nest Hub Max for an interactive look at your weekend. And for anyone dealing with particularly inclement weather, we have a handy guide to help you prepare.

That said, we at Android Central want to know what your favorite Weather app is. Be sure to comment below on your favorite weather apps!