Best answer: Wi-Fi Direct is a peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connection between devices that enables faster data transfer than Bluetooth with lower latency than Wi-Fi through a router. You can use it on Android with the Cast Screen feature on certain devices and the Nearby Share file-sharing feature.
Wi-Fi Direct moves data faster with lower latency
Wi-Fi Direct works a lot like a standard Wi-Fi connection except that instead of connecting to a router, it allows devices to connect directly to one another. This will enable you to connect without needing to be within range of a Wi-Fi access point. In addition, this direct connection allows a higher transfer rate and lower latency.
One way this tech has been implemented on Android is with the Nearby Share feature. Nearby Share allows Android devices to send files to one another quickly and securely. This is more important than ever as file sizes grow with 4K and HDR technology, especially for videos.
Sharing on your Android phone, you can select either the Nearby or Nearby Share option. Then, you can enable the feature to be found by the phone sending the file on the receiving device. You can choose whether or not to be seen by everyone or just the people you want to allow. The devices will use Bluetooth to establish a Wi-Fi Direct connection to transfer the file. Some phones will even show the Wi-Fi Direct icon.
Sharing made easy
You can also send gigabytes of data in just a minute or two. This means you can share your memories with family or friends without losing any quality or waiting for a messaging service to process the video into lower quality. Perhaps the best part about this feature is that any modern Android phone can use it, including the best Android phones. You can even use it to share with Chromebooks.
Wi-Fi Direct also enables casting audio and video of your screen on a TV or monitor. With a compatible device including many streaming devices like Roku or even your smart TV, you can quickly connect your phone. Wi-Fi Direct also allows for lower latency than Chromecast, which passes through your router. If you've come from the Apple ecosystem, it works a lot like Airplay.
To use this feature, you can use the cast screen option on Android. Your Wi-Fi Direct device will show up, and then once you've approved the connection, you can get started. You can see your connected devices in the Wi-Fi Direct section of your Wi-Fi settings. On some devices like Samsung's Galaxy phones, the setting is found in a submenu when connecting to a Wi-Fi access point. For the most part, it's easiest to search for the settings.
Fast Wi-Fi and pure Android
Google Pixel 6
Support for the latest wireless tech with the best Android features
The Google Pixel 6 is one of our favorite phones, thanks to its fantastic hardware and up-to-date software experience. This phone also supports the latest wireless tech, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6E.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Can't use 2.4GHz? You can still set up a smart plug in your home.
Can't use 2.4GHz, but still want the convenience of a smart plug? There aren't many options just yet. However, you can still get connected with the dual-band smart plug from Broadlink that works with 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, so you stay connected even if your router doesn't work with 2.4GHz.
Check out the most secure smart plugs to buy right now
There are a ton of smart home accessories to choose from, but if you want the most security possible, you need to find the brands with proper two-factor authentication in their apps. If you're setting up these smart plugs, you can be sure you're the only one with access to their controls.
Protect and stylize your Galaxy S21 FE with the best cases
The Galaxy S21 FE sports a large screen and some beautiful colors around the back, but no matter which color you get, they all need protection lest they slip from your hands and shatter on a stone. The best Galaxy S21 FE cases add grip, glamour, and peace of mind, and we have them all right here.