Today, June 29, 2021, marks the 14-year anniversary of when the original Apple iPhone first went on sale. That day was obviously a watershed moment in mobile tech, something no one can deny at this point. Still, just as important for the wider smartphone world, June 29th also marks the 12-year anniversary of the launch of the first Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Samsung is a huge company that has had a massive impact and influence on the Android software and hardware community, and the Galaxy series, in particular, was the primary driver of that influence.
Twelve years is a long time to iterate on a smartphone line, and we've seen at least six different design generations during that period. From the squared-off, iPhone 4 like frame of the Galaxy S2 to the beautiful curves of the Galaxy S3. From the ground-breaking Nexus devices to the rather unattractive bandage back of the Galaxy S5.
Personally, I started to take notice of the Galaxy S phones beginning with the Galaxy S6, which is still one of the best-looking Samsung devices, at least in my opinion. I also recently used an Galaxy S9 again when trying out /e/OS, and loved the way that glass slab looked and fit in my hand perfectly. The Galaxy S10 lineup, with its horizontal camera housing and selfie camera cutouts, was a polarizing look for some, but I actually preferred it to the sea of sameness in the Android world at the time. And now, with the Galaxy S21 series, its stunning design with the camera housing built into the side rails has only further served to establish Samsung's distinct design language.
So what about you? Do you have a favorite Galaxy S phone or era of Galaxy S phones?
