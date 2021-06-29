Today, June 29, 2021, marks the 14-year anniversary of when the original Apple iPhone first went on sale. That day was obviously a watershed moment in mobile tech, something no one can deny at this point. Still, just as important for the wider smartphone world, June 29th also marks the 12-year anniversary of the launch of the first Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Samsung is a huge company that has had a massive impact and influence on the Android software and hardware community, and the Galaxy series, in particular, was the primary driver of that influence.

Twelve years is a long time to iterate on a smartphone line, and we've seen at least six different design generations during that period. From the squared-off, iPhone 4 like frame of the Galaxy S2 to the beautiful curves of the Galaxy S3. From the ground-breaking Nexus devices to the rather unattractive bandage back of the Galaxy S5.