As we've said countless times here on AC, one of the best parts about Android is its openness to customization. If you don't like how something looks out of the box, there's a good chance you can change it and make it yours.

The Galaxy S21 has been out in the wild for a few days now, and as more and more people are getting their hands on it, they're quickly discovering what they love about the phone and what needs some tinkering. For certain users, that tinkering has to do with the launcher experience.

A few S21 owners recently got to talking about which launcher they're rocking on the new phone, saying:

ABOSWORTH007
ABOSWORTH007

Nova for me. One UI has improved over the years but it is still lacking too many things for me to switch to it. Nova is the best launcher IMO. I've used several

gendo667
gendo667

I've been running Nova for years. When I feel the need to switch things up I'll spend time with One UI but I always go back no Nova. I'm in the Nova 7 beta and I love it. Can't wait till it's official.

bkeaver
bkeaver

I've been using nova prime for years but this time I'm using ui3.1. Except for the gestures I haven't missed using nova.

bhatech
bhatech

One UI launcher since they now added my only complaint which was no Google feed on the left. Now that it's there I'm fine with it.

What about you? What launcher are you using on the Galaxy S21?

Join the conversation in the forums!

