As we've said countless times here on AC, one of the best parts about Android is its openness to customization. If you don't like how something looks out of the box, there's a good chance you can change it and make it yours.

The Galaxy S21 has been out in the wild for a few days now, and as more and more people are getting their hands on it, they're quickly discovering what they love about the phone and what needs some tinkering. For certain users, that tinkering has to do with the launcher experience.

A few S21 owners recently got to talking about which launcher they're rocking on the new phone, saying:

What about you? What launcher are you using on the Galaxy S21?

Join the conversation in the forums!