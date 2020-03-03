Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Best answer: Yes, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has a ton of extra perks and benefits for its cardholders such as Car Rental Loss and Damage Insurance, Return Protection, and Shoprunner.

The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express has some impressive rewards for those who are looking to get the most out of their everyday spending. From 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) and select U.S. streaming services to 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations, as well as 1% cash back on other purchases, it's the card to beat when it comes to earning the most on the purchases you make the most.

While the rewards alone are a great reason to make this card a staple in your wallet, you might be wondering what other kinds of benefits or perks this card may have. It turns out that it actually has a lot, and some really interesting ones at that.

For those who love to travel, the card comes equipped with Car Rental Loss and Damage Insurance. So, if your rental car is damaged or stolen, American Express will take care of the cost. You also get access to their Global Assist Hotline which gives you 24/7 access to medical, legal, financial or other select emergency coordination and assistance services, including medical and legal referrals, assistance with cash wires, passport replacement, missing luggage and more.

For those looking for some shopping perks, this card also offers Return Protection. This perk allows you to return eligible purchases to American Express if the seller won't take them back up to 90 days from the date of purchase (American Express may refund the full purchase price of your item, excluding shipping and handling, up to $300 per item and up to a maximum of $1,000 per calendar year per Card account). If you take advantage of this you must have made your purchase entirely with your Blue Cash Preferred Card. Members also enjoy a complimentary membership to Shoprunner and receive free 2-day shipping on eligible items at a growing network of over one hundred stores.

For those looking for entertainment, this card also gives members exclusive access to ticket presales and Card Member-only events in a range of cities all over the world.

American Express is also currently offering new cardholders a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months of account opening and 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable rate, currently 14.49% to 25.49%).

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has best in class rewards, introductory offers, and some impressive benefits to top it off.

If you want to learn more about this card, here's everything you need to know.