Your phone's virtual keyboard is one of the most important things you interact with every single day. It's how you send emails, texts, and create spicy tweets.
Every phone comes with a pre-installed keyboard right out of the box, but if you take a look at the Google Play Store, you'll find a variety of third-party keyboard apps that can elevate the out-of-the-box experience.
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about what keyboard app they're using here in 2020, and this is what they had to say.
What say you? What keyboard app are you using in 2020?
Join the conversation in the forums!
