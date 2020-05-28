Keyboards on two Android phonesSource: Android Central

Your phone's virtual keyboard is one of the most important things you interact with every single day. It's how you send emails, texts, and create spicy tweets.

Every phone comes with a pre-installed keyboard right out of the box, but if you take a look at the Google Play Store, you'll find a variety of third-party keyboard apps that can elevate the out-of-the-box experience.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about what keyboard app they're using here in 2020, and this is what they had to say.

the_boon

I bounce back and forth between Gboard and the BlackBerry keyboard

mlblack16

I use Gboard the majority of the time, especially on certain apps/websites like this one. For some reason, Gboard will not work on the quick reply box, but Samsung stock KB does. I've tried to like Swiftkey, but always run into issues. Gboard seems to have the most accurate swiping. I also noticed that Swiftkey is now owned by Microsoft?

bhatech

Love Gboard and use it on all my devices. Can't tolerate whatever Samsung ships, Gboard works great for me on all my phones. But it comes down to preference since everyone has their favorite keyboard.

williams448

I want to like the Samsung keyboard, but Gboard is just more accurate with swiping and text prediction. I do switch to Sammy KB when I want to use stickers or AR emojis.

What say you? What keyboard app are you using in 2020?

