Summer may be officially over, but that doesn't mean that you've accomplished or completed all of your exercise goals for the year. As the temperatures start to fall, we're all looking for a bit of motivation to keep focused on our fitness journey, especially as the holiday season approaches.

So with that in mind, we thought we'd ask you, our readers, about the apps and technology that you use to get in shape and stay fit. There are many great fitness apps on Android to choose from, whether you're a runner or just want to track your overall exercise activity.

On the other hand, some folks prefer just to use the default options found on whichever fitness-focused smartwatch or fitness trackers they happen to wear.

We've come up with a list of a dozen or so of our favorite fitness apps, and we'd love to know which out of these you use. Perhaps you use more than one — for example, the Fitbit app in conjunction with Strava, or the Nike Running Club app paired with Samsung Health on your Galaxy Watch 4.

Alternatively, your favorite fitness apps may not even be listed here (if not, do let us know which you use!).

Which fitness training app are you using?

We look forward to hearing from you about which apps work best for your fitness routine — perhaps it will be the inspiration we need to up our game! 💪