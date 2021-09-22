Summer may be officially over, but that doesn't mean that you've accomplished or completed all of your exercise goals for the year. As the temperatures start to fall, we're all looking for a bit of motivation to keep focused on our fitness journey, especially as the holiday season approaches.
So with that in mind, we thought we'd ask you, our readers, about the apps and technology that you use to get in shape and stay fit. There are many great fitness apps on Android to choose from, whether you're a runner or just want to track your overall exercise activity.
On the other hand, some folks prefer just to use the default options found on whichever fitness-focused smartwatch or fitness trackers they happen to wear.
We've come up with a list of a dozen or so of our favorite fitness apps, and we'd love to know which out of these you use. Perhaps you use more than one — for example, the Fitbit app in conjunction with Strava, or the Nike Running Club app paired with Samsung Health on your Galaxy Watch 4.
Alternatively, your favorite fitness apps may not even be listed here (if not, do let us know which you use!).
We look forward to hearing from you about which apps work best for your fitness routine — perhaps it will be the inspiration we need to up our game! 💪
Review: Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best ANC earbuds ever (for most people)
Sony's newest true wireless earbuds feature even more impressive sound and active noise canceling than before — and while some features are hit-or-miss, the quality and performance here are undeniable.
Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
Google 3D Animals are one of Google's best-kept secrets. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can! It's super cool, and we'll show you how.
Automate your home with a smart Wi-Fi plug in six easy ways
Smart Wi-Fi plugs have a number of useful purposes throughout your home, including enabling you to operate devices remotely or with voice commands. Here are six unique ways you can use your smart Wi-Fi plugs that you might not know about.
Put your wallet away and pay with your Wear OS watch instead
Ready to start paying for your coffee with only your smartwatch? Here are all the Wear OS watches that support Google Pay.