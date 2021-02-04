Best answer: You can use your Stadia controller to play games on PC via Steam. Alternatively, your Stadia controller also works with Xbox Cloud Gaming for Android.

What else can I do with my Stadia controller?

On February 2, 2021, Google announced that it was shutting down Stadia Games and Entertainment, closing its internal development studios, with head Jade Raymond departing the company. Moving forward, there won't be any internally-developed exclusive games. Your Stadia controller may not be used for playing exclusive games developed by Stadia Games and Entertainment but it can be used for a few other things.

To start, if you still want to play games remotely, you can try Xbox Cloud Gaming for Android. You'll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, at which point you just pair the Stadia controller to your phone using a USB-C cable and you're good to go.

The Stadia controller technically does have some Bluetooth hardware but it's limited and mainly used for the initial setup process. Stadia is designed to work around Wi-Fi connections, limiting its overall wireless functionality with Android phones.

Alternatively, you can also use your Stadia controller to play PC games! You'll still need a USB-C cable to connect your controller to your PC. You also may need to enable Big Picture Mode in Steam settings in order to let the Steam client detect the controller. Just remember that some games don't support controllers, in which case you'd still need to use a mouse and keyboard.

Can I still use my Stadia controller to play Stadia games?

Of course you can. Google hasn't closed down Stadia and is instead pivoting to partnering with third-party developers to bring games to the platform. If you're enjoying playing the best Stadia games like Cyberpunk 2077, there's no reason to stop doing so — you still have access to any games you've bought or are in your Stadia Pro subscription.

In the event something more drastic changes and Stadia truly is shutting down, this may change. In that case, we'll be sure to provide an update warning of the impending closure.