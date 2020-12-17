The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 stands out as one of the most innovative smartphones of 2020, and as we head into 2021, expectations are high for what Samsung will be able to achieve with the expected Z Fold 3.
The Z Fold 2 was a massive improvement over the original Galaxy Fold, offering improvements like a larger cover display, a more durable design, a 120Hz inner display, and more. Rumors around the Z Fold 3 are few and far between at the moment, but one can only hope that Samsung will find a way to make its folding flagship even better.
A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about the Z Fold 3, saying:
This got us to wondering — What do you want to see in the Galaxy Z Fold 3?
