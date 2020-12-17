Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 camera softwareSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 stands out as one of the most innovative smartphones of 2020, and as we head into 2021, expectations are high for what Samsung will be able to achieve with the expected Z Fold 3.

The Z Fold 2 was a massive improvement over the original Galaxy Fold, offering improvements like a larger cover display, a more durable design, a 120Hz inner display, and more. Rumors around the Z Fold 3 are few and far between at the moment, but one can only hope that Samsung will find a way to make its folding flagship even better.

A few of our AC forum members recently got to talking about the Z Fold 3, saying:

Evilguppy

https://www.tomsguide.com/amp/news/samsung-galaxy-z-fold-3-leak-just-revealed-true-galaxy-note-successor#aoh=16076190032772&amp;referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&amp;amp_tf=From%20%251%24s I'll preface this by admitting that I was really bummed out when I heard the Note would be discontinued. But this, with stylus support, i can get on board with. I have wouldn't mind having to buy only one...

hooligan03

Yeah, I'm kinda bummed about the Note being discontinued as well. I was really interested in the Fold 3 but was disappointed hearing they were going back to a 4" screen for the front screen from a 6". Just gonna have to wait and see. I'm also curious on the Flip 3 as well. Still not looking forward to a 2K price though. Adding stylus support would be great though.

J Dubbs

For 2k the fold is already a no go for me unless it fixes my car, cleans the house and makes dinner ;) But when the price comes down to something reasonable I'd like to try it.....if it includes a charger lol.

This got us to wondering — What do you want to see in the Galaxy Z Fold 3?

Join the conversation in the forums!

