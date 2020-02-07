In just the past year, folding smartphones have gone from being a pipe-dream to a very real reality. The Galaxy Fold debuted last year as the first major foldable, Motorola's RAZR is now available for purchase, and we're expecting Samsung to soon take the wraps off of the Galaxy Z Flip.
The foldable landscape is bound to only get more and more exciting as time goes on, and recently, some of our AC forum members started talking about what they hope to see in a future Galaxy Fold 2.
Now, we want to hear from you — What do you want to see in the Galaxy Fold 2?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We're getting more spectrum perfect for 5G. Here's why it's interesting
The FCC proposes an auction of a portion of the C band to promote American leadership for 5G.
Motorola RAZR’s hinge ‘breaks’ after just 27,000 folds in torture test
A torture test conducted by CNET has "confirmed" that Motorola's first foldable phone is not very durable.
Motorola is chasing waterfalls with its next 5G phones
Motorola is looking to make 2020 the year it makes its big rebound back into the world of flagship phones. While the folding Motorola RAZR may have mid-range specs, a pair of upcoming 5G phones from the company bring things a little closer to the high-end of the spectrum.
Carry the essentials with these great wallet cases for the Galaxy S10
A wallet case is a great way to streamline your daily carry down to your phone and your keys. Keep all the important cards and cash while also protecting your phone with one of these great wallet cases for the Galaxy S10.