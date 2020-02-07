In just the past year, folding smartphones have gone from being a pipe-dream to a very real reality. The Galaxy Fold debuted last year as the first major foldable, Motorola's RAZR is now available for purchase, and we're expecting Samsung to soon take the wraps off of the Galaxy Z Flip.

The foldable landscape is bound to only get more and more exciting as time goes on, and recently, some of our AC forum members started talking about what they hope to see in a future Galaxy Fold 2.

Now, we want to hear from you — What do you want to see in the Galaxy Fold 2?

Join the conversation in the forums!