This weekend, we were treated to a rather hefty Samsung leak — including full renders for the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra. The phones look to be very similar in design to the current S20 family, save for a slightly redesigned rear camera housing.

Rumor also has it that Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S21 in January next year, which is something we've been able to independently confirm with our own sources.

A few of our AC forum members have already started sharing their thoughts on the S21, saying:

Evilguppy

I have zero understanding as to why Samsung feels it necessary to do this, but it won't affect me: between my Note 20 Plus and my S7 5G tablet, I think I'm good for a while. I'm not too happy with the table case offerings but it might just be that the tablet is so new the cool cases haven't been made yet, I can wait. What I have now is effortless connectivity and freedom from wifi, even with...

Morty2264

Hmm, looks pretty cool. I've heard rumblings of leaks for it - though it does look quite similar to its older brother. Thanks for sharing them here!

ThrottleJohnny

I'll never understand why people always think they need to upgrade every year anyway. If you do, that's great. But Samsung will be targeting S9 and S10 owners. I'm happy I don't have to worry about the s21. Samsung did a great job future proofing their latest flagships.

Now, we want to hear from you — What do you think about the leaked Galaxy S21 renders?

