This weekend, we were treated to a rather hefty Samsung leak — including full renders for the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra. The phones look to be very similar in design to the current S20 family, save for a slightly redesigned rear camera housing.
Rumor also has it that Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S21 in January next year, which is something we've been able to independently confirm with our own sources.
A few of our AC forum members have already started sharing their thoughts on the S21, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — What do you think about the leaked Galaxy S21 renders?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnePlus has lost the one thing that made it unique — and that's a problem
The new OnePlus 8T looks like a great phone — but not a unique one. With fierce competition from Samsung, Google, and others, OnePlus is losing its one unique edge that it used to rely on.
Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leak in full ahead of October 22 launch
The first press renders of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro have leaked online ahead of its formal launch later this week. Huawei is also expected to take the wraps off the standard Mate 40 and Mate 40 RS at its launch event on October 22.
Xiaomi's new wireless charging tech charges your phone in just 19 minutes
Xiaomi today announced a new 80W wireless charging solution, which is claimed to be able to charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes.
Dropping the Note 20 Ultra would be a disaster. Protect it with a case!
Whether you prefer a heavy-duty case or a thin and shiny variety that catches the light just right, there's a great Note 20 Ultra case out there for everyone.