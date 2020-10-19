This weekend, we were treated to a rather hefty Samsung leak — including full renders for the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra. The phones look to be very similar in design to the current S20 family, save for a slightly redesigned rear camera housing.

Rumor also has it that Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S21 in January next year, which is something we've been able to independently confirm with our own sources.

A few of our AC forum members have already started sharing their thoughts on the S21, saying:

Now, we want to hear from you — What do you think about the leaked Galaxy S21 renders?

