Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 during the What's Next for Windows event this week, which brought new features and design changes. The taskbar is getting a new look, windows are more dynamic, Widgets are more or less replacing live Tiles, and there's finally support for Android apps. The OS appears to be a more streamlined version of Windows 10 that leans further into the Android ecosystem, which might be the push that Microsoft needs to keep Windows competitive, especially after Apple and Google recently introduced new features and updates for their respective platforms.

That said, after Windows 11 was announced, we want to know what OS you prefer to use on your personal computer. Let us know in the comments why you prefer one OS over another.

What computer OS do you prefer to use?

Windows 11 takes some design cues from the recently killed Windows 10X, which was originally meant to be a lightweight version of Windows positioned to take on Chrome OS devices. This would have allowed Windows to work better on low-end machines the way Chrome OS does, giving it a boost in education. Microsoft decided instead to roll that development into the main version of Windows, which will be available later this year.