Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 during the What's Next for Windows event this week, which brought new features and design changes. The taskbar is getting a new look, windows are more dynamic, Widgets are more or less replacing live Tiles, and there's finally support for Android apps. The OS appears to be a more streamlined version of Windows 10 that leans further into the Android ecosystem, which might be the push that Microsoft needs to keep Windows competitive, especially after Apple and Google recently introduced new features and updates for their respective platforms.
That said, after Windows 11 was announced, we want to know what OS you prefer to use on your personal computer. Let us know in the comments why you prefer one OS over another.
Windows 11 takes some design cues from the recently killed Windows 10X, which was originally meant to be a lightweight version of Windows positioned to take on Chrome OS devices. This would have allowed Windows to work better on low-end machines the way Chrome OS does, giving it a boost in education. Microsoft decided instead to roll that development into the main version of Windows, which will be available later this year.
With Android app support, Windows is better equipped to take on Chrome OS. However, support is limited to the Amazon app store, which will work in tandem with the Microsoft Store to download apps, but it's still an important move nonetheless. Windows already connects pretty well with the best Android phones thanks to apps like Your Phone, which syncs calls, texts, notifications, images and even allows users to stream apps from their PC. In many ways, Android smartphone pairing is better on a Windows PC versus a Chromebook, and official app support will only bring Microsoft and Google closer together, even if it is through Amazon.
You can follow more coverage on Windows 11 over at Windows Central.
The Windows Android phone
Samsung Galaxy S21
Windows and Android play nice
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the best smartphone to have if you're a Windows user. Thanks to the Your Phone app and Link to Windows, your PC will be able to take calls, texts, synch notifications and photos, and even stream apps directly from your smartphone. Not to mention, the Galaxy S21 is a fantastic smartphone in its own right.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Before you opt out of Amazon Sidewalk, here are a few tips you should know
Your relationship with every tech company should be give-and-take. With Sidewalk, you might get as much back as you're putting in.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks gorgeous in these new leaked renders
Leaked renders of the Galaxy Watch 4 have emerged, giving us a clearer look at Samsung's next flagship smartwatch.
The conversation that helped me change my view on mobile gaming
Mobile gaming is typically scorned within the larger gaming community, and as someone who admittedly doesn't care for it very much, I wanted some insight as to why that my be from the people who actually develop mobile games.
These are the best OnePlus phones you can buy in 2021
Thinking about joining Team OnePlus but aren't sure which of the company's gadgets is right for you? Let us help you find the perfect OnePlus phone.