There are a lot of things about the Note 10 that stand out, but among them all, the S Pen shines as one of its most distinctive features.

The S Pen is always a differentiator for the Note series, but on the Note 10, it's more powerful than ever thanks to the introduction of new gestures that allow for even greater functionality than what we've previously seen.

Taking a gander at the AC forums, a lot of our members are already talking about how they plan on using this year's S Pen.