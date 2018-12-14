Best answer: Our favorite book to read along with Disney is Peter Pan. While all the books offer an immersive reading experience, Peter Pan is by far most detailed and fun. We love the Google Home Mini for using this feature too as it can fit into nearly any place in your home.

Let's read along with Disney

An awesome way to get your kids to read is read along with Disney. Using this feature, you can choose from a number of Disney Little Golden Books and get an immerseive reading experience including ambient background music and sound effects that match with the story. The magic here is that no matter how fast you read — or even if you skip back or ahead — Google knows right where you are and plays sounds accordingly. If you pause your reading, Google will even play ambient music related to your book while you're waiting. From a breaking guitar in Coco to a storm on the ocean in Moana, you'll have a totally new reading experience.

While this feature doesn't work with all Disney or Little Golden Book titles, there are a select few that should keep your reading appetitie satisfied. Currently you can read a number of books including Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Coco, Jack Jack Attack, Mickey's Christmas Carol, Mickey Mouse and his Spaceship, Moana, Peter Pan, The Three Little Pigs, and Toy Story 3. All of these titles offer a unique experience when reading along with Disney, but our absolute favorite of the bunch is definitely Peter Pan.

A trip to Never Never Land