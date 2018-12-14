Best answer: Our favorite book to read along with Disney is Peter Pan. While all the books offer an immersive reading experience, Peter Pan is by far most detailed and fun. We love the Google Home Mini for using this feature too as it can fit into nearly any place in your home.
- Amazon: Peter Pan ($4)
- Target: Google Home Mini ($29)
Let's read along with Disney
An awesome way to get your kids to read is read along with Disney. Using this feature, you can choose from a number of Disney Little Golden Books and get an immerseive reading experience including ambient background music and sound effects that match with the story. The magic here is that no matter how fast you read — or even if you skip back or ahead — Google knows right where you are and plays sounds accordingly. If you pause your reading, Google will even play ambient music related to your book while you're waiting. From a breaking guitar in Coco to a storm on the ocean in Moana, you'll have a totally new reading experience.
While this feature doesn't work with all Disney or Little Golden Book titles, there are a select few that should keep your reading appetitie satisfied. Currently you can read a number of books including Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Coco, Jack Jack Attack, Mickey's Christmas Carol, Mickey Mouse and his Spaceship, Moana, Peter Pan, The Three Little Pigs, and Toy Story 3. All of these titles offer a unique experience when reading along with Disney, but our absolute favorite of the bunch is definitely Peter Pan.
A trip to Never Never Land
While other titles like Cinderella and Alice in Wonderland are magical adventures, Peter Pan is a timeless classic that's just an amazing experience through Google Home. From Nana barking at the children to Tinker Bell spreading pixie dust, kids of all ages will certainly find a new love for this story and want to read it over and over again. The background of the Lost Boys chatting and the ticking clock just add to the overall ambience and amazing experience of this title.
Classic Tale
Peter Pan
A timeless classic with a modern experience
Everyone loves Peter Pan, and thanks to Google Home, you can experience it in an all-new way. From start to finish, reading along with Disney helps breath new life into old classics.
Read Along
Google Home Mini
The smallest, easiest way to use Google Home
The Google Home Mini won't just help you read along with Disney. You can also ask Google questions, control your smart devices, play games, and much more.
