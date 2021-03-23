If you use an Android phone, no matter if it's one of the best Android phones or a great cheap Android phone, chances are you had problems with a lot of apps on Monday evening. When a group of otherwise working apps starts to crash and burn, there is usually a single culprit responsible, and this time it was a wonky update for the Android System WebView component. You might be wondering what Gmail, Google Maps, and even Instagram have in common that could cause all three to stop working when a small, mostly unknown component goes haywire. That's something we can tear apart and talk about. So with that in mind, let's jump right into our Android System WebView explainer. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more What is the Android System WebView?

A lot of the apps you find in the Google Play store need to show you something from the internet. Pretty much every single one of Google's services is web-based, your social media is all hosted on a web server, and even many games are played through the web and need some component that acts as a web browser to work properly. You can easily picture this yourself by opening the Chrome browser and visiting www.gmail.com, where you'll see the URL change as you're directed to a web app where all your email lives. It looks a little different than the Gmail app does, but all the content is in place. Of course, this works from any desktop web browser, too. WebApps can be great, but a dedicated app usually offers more features. It would be easy to make an app that's really nothing except a web shortcut to gmail.com, but having a dedicated app makes for better notifications, and some of Android's other tools can be incorporated by using app permissions. Plenty of apps and services will work just fine in Chrome through the appropriate site, but usually, having an app makes for a better user experience. Rather than having every app use its own built-in web browser that can render the same way Google Chrome's blink engine does, Google has provided a built-in system component that just works; when it's working, that is. Think of the Android System WebView as a Chrome tab without all the extra junk Chrome has going on like synchronization or a set of extensions that use computational power. It's easy, it works, it is much lighter on system resources than opening the same information in Chrome, and it saves developers a lot of time because they don't have to build this system out on their own. How does the Android WebView work?

Source: Jerry Hildenbrand / Android Central