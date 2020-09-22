Best answer: Sony has revealed a full slate of accessories to go along with its next-generation console, including a new controller, headset, controller stand, and media remote.

What accessories are launching with the PS5?

During its PS5 The Future of Gaming showcase, Sony unveiled the PS5 and several high-profile games such as Horizon Forbidden West and a Demon's Souls remake. The company didn't stop there, however, showing off a full slate of accessories. Here's the full list:

DualSense controller - The new controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers — $69.99.

- The new controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers — $69.99. PULSE 3D wireless headset – Offers 3D audio support and dual noise-canceling microphones — $99.99.

– Offers 3D audio support and dual noise-canceling microphones — $99.99. HD Camera – Features dual 1080p cameras for gamers to broadcast themselves without needing a separate camera — $59.99.

– Features dual 1080p cameras for gamers to broadcast themselves without needing a separate camera — $59.99. Media Remote – A remote control with a built-in microphone to navigate movies and streaming services with ease — US$29.99.

– A remote control with a built-in microphone to navigate movies and streaming services with ease — US$29.99. DualSense Charging Station – So you can easily charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers at once — $29.99.

All of these accessories are expected to launch simultaneously as the console itself, on November 12 in some countries and globally on November 19.

What about different console models?

Two different versions of the PS5 are scheduled to release later this year. The only difference is the disk drive — while one PS5 includes a 4K Blu-ray drive, the second model does not and is intended solely for digital media.

The PS5 is currently scheduled to release on November 12 in select countries like the U.S. and Canada, with a global release following on November 19. Preorders are now open, but stock is going up and down, so order while you can.