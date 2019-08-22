The successors to Western Digital's WD_Black SN750 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD have finally been unveiled, and they're portable enough to bring along anywhere. In capacities ranging from 500GB to 12TB, these five new WD_Black hard disk drive and solid-state drive solutions are designed to optimize your gaming console's storage capacity while built with a rugged exterior to keep them protected in just about any scenario. One model even features the first SuperSpeed USB 3.2 gen 2x2 port to be found on a game drive, offering speeds up to 20Gb per second.

With some current video game file sizes reaching or even exceeding 100GB, there's no way an avid gamer won't reach the maximum storage capacity on their console — especially in today's age of digital game downloads. Western Digital's latest WD_Black hard drives even boast increased loading screen speeds whether you're playing on console or PC.

Two of Western Digital's new game drives are even optimized for Xbox One: the D10 Game Drive for Xbox One and the P10 Game Drive for Xbox One. Where the standard D10 Game Drive will come with up to 8TB capacity, capable of holding up to 200 games, the D10 Game Drive for Xbox One comes with up to 12TB and the ability to hold up to 300 games. Meanwhile, both the standard model and the Xbox One edition of the P10 Game Drive will come with up to 5TB and hold up to 125 games.

Both Xbox One optimized drives also include up to three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which not only scores you access to play over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on your console, but also gives you all the features of Xbox Live Gold as well such as the ability to play online multiplayer modes, download free games every month, and more. That three-month membership regularly costs $45 on its own.

Western Digital's WD_Black P50 Game Drive isn't expected to become available for sale until Q4 this year, though it may be worth the wait as it's the first game drive to feature a USB 3.2 gen 2x2 port and speeds up to 2000MB/s. It's set to come in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models along with a five-year limited warranty, while the other new releases all include a three-year limited warranty.

The WD_Black P10 Game Drive is the first to be released and already available at select retailers, including Amazon and Western Digital's online store with prices ranging between $89.99 and $149.99; you can find the P10 Game Drive for Xbox One available at Amazon as well. The WD_Black D10 Game Drive and the WD_Black D10 for Xbox One are set to be released later this quarter.