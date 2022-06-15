Two new Garmin smartwatches pass through the FCC
The upcoming wearables could be under the same line from Garmin, but details are limited for now.
What you need to know
- Two new Garmin smartwatches have made a stop at the FCC's website.
- The upcoming watches could fall under the same line of devices.
- The latest discovery suggests that the company will unveil new wearable devices soon following the debut of the Forerunner 255 and 955.
Hot on the heels of the Garmin Forerunner 255 and 955 announcements, the smartwatch maker appears to be working on a couple of new additions to its offerings. The latest hint has been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission's website.
According to our sister site Advnture (opens in new tab), two new Garmin-branded wearables have recently appeared on the FCC's website, implying that the company is working on a pair of new smartwatches. However, details about the upcoming wearables are scarce at the moment.
The serial numbers for both smartwatches are the only pieces of evidence we can see from the FCC's listing. One model bears the serial number IPH-04390 while the other carries IPH-A4390. The numbers suggest that both models fall under the same line of devices, although there's no clue as to what Garmin line it is.
Furthermore, only one of the two smartwatches appears to support Wi-Fi connectivity.
For the time being, it's difficult to guess what the new devices are. One possibility is that Garmin is developing its next challenger to the best running watches, a market segment currently dominated by its Forerunner line as well as some household names like the Fitbit Versa 3 and Polar Vantage V2, among others.
Advnture notes that one of the two watches could be the Vivomove Trend. It is also possible the FCC listings refer to the mysterious "Garmin Austin" that surfaced in a previous leak from an authorized retailer. However, it's largely anybody's guess at this moment.
We've contacted Garmin and will update this post once we hear back.
