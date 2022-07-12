Save $100 on the Galaxy Watch 4 with this Prime Day deal

Tis' the season of discounts thanks to Amazon's Prime Day shopping event. Samsung's top notch wearables aren't missing out on the fun and there are major sales ongoing. You can acquire the splendid Galaxy Watch 4 for $100 (opens in new tab) less than it usually costs thanks to today's deals. This includes both the Bluetooth and LTE variants as well as both the 40mm and 44mm sizes of the Galaxy Watch 4.

You might get lost in the confusion, so I've rounded off the best Galaxy Watch 4 Prime Day deals along with the cheapest models right here for your convenience. Interestingly, certain colorways are cheaper than the others. If you're after the smaller 40mm smartwatch from Samsung, you can pick between the Bluetooth and LTE models. In this case, the Silver variant with Bluetooth has been discounted the most, going for $100 less. Meanwhile, the 40mm Watch 4's LTE counterpart has seen a steeper 37% off its retail price (opens in new tab), but only for the Black finish.

Moving on to the larger 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 versions, once again the Silver colorway of the Bluetooth model is the cheapest. You can score one for an $85 price cut (opens in new tab) thanks to this Prime Day deal. Last, but certainly not the least, the top-of-the-line LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also on sale. Third time's the charm because today's Prime Day deal features the highest discount on the Silver variant of the 40mm LTE model.

Can't figure out what size Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 should you buy? We've penned down a mighty useful guide to walk you through the decision-making process. For your reference, all Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variations basically have the same guts and software, apart from Bluetooth and LTE connectivity options. Don't confuse the Galaxy Watch 4 with the Watch 4 Classic though, because there are some important differences between those two smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals with major savings

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth, Silver): $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 comes full to the brim with premium features. You get a flagship smartwatch with everything you could ask for: Samsung Pay, GPS, an ECG sensor, various tracking modes, Wear OS 3, and so much more. This deal features the 40mm Bluetooth model in Silver, discounted by 40%.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, LTE, Black): $299.99 $189.09 at Amazon Coveting LTE connectivity on your wrist? This model of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 has that, along with everything else that we love about Samsung's feature-rich wearable. Grab this deal to buy the Black shade as it gets you a sweet 37% price reduction.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm, Bluetooth, Silver): $279.99 $194.99 at Amazon If you enjoy the weight and feel of a much larger smartwatch, the larger 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 is the perfect match. Only the Silver colorway is on sale for 30% off, with the other two colors discounted by 29%. Pop the hood and you will find the same Exynos W920 processor, along with the rest of the goodies found in other Galaxy Watch 4 models, save LTE.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm, LTE, Silver): $329.99 $218.87 at Amazon Silver seems to be the theme for today's Galaxy Watch 4 deals as that's the cheapest LTE variant for the 44mm size option as well. This one's the biggest, baddest version of the Watch 4, cutting no corners be it size or connectivity.

To maximize your savings, go for the specific colorways featured in this Galaxy Watch 4 Prime Day deals roundup. The other shades of the excellent Android smartwatch from Samsung are discounted too, but they fall behind in terms of percentage reductions by 1-5% mostly. Don't worry about the color of the straps because the best Galaxy Watch 4 bands are pretty inexpensive and can change the look of your watch completely.

