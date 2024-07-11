Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra screen protectors 2024

The Watch Ultra is an eye-wateringly expensive Android smartwatch, so you'd better get one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra screen protectors for it pronto. Better yet, order the screen protector before your Watch Ultra is even delivered to ensure you never endanger your high-end wearable.

For something you wear every day on your wrist, you need tough levels of protection. Try to gun for tempered glass screen protectors with 9H hardness. TPU films are good, but not enough to defend your Galaxy Watch Ultra from the hustle and bustle of daily wear.

These Galaxy Watch Ultra screen protectors go above and beyond

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

SPGUARD 4 Pack Galaxy Watch Ultra 7 47mm Screen Protector View at Amazon Best overall SPGUARD's screen protectors are very highly rated, so users must be happy with their purchases. You get three scratch-proof tempered glass screen protectors for your Watch Ultra as well as an alignment tool for under $10. TQLGY 2 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm View at Amazon Best curved edges TQLGY only offers two pieces of Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra screen protectors. On the plus side, these are 9H tempered glass units with curved edges. There's an alignment toolkit thrown inside the package. SWUU 2 Pack 9H Tempered Glass Screen Protector Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm View at Amazon Best waterproof SWUU's two-pack goes at a competitive price. Each of the two tempered glass screen protectors has 9H hardness, is waterproof, and fits the 47mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra perfectly. You get an easy-install kit with this set. Cuteey Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Screen Protector Case 47mm View at Amazon Best coverage Why not go all in with a screen protector and watch case combo? The cheap and cheerful Cuteey Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Screen Protector Case 47mm includes two tempered glass screen protectors as well as two waterproof cases in black to protect the body of the watch. Ringke Galaxy Watch Ultra Screen Protector Glass - R11 (4 Pack) $14.99 at Ringke Best premium Ringke is a prominent phone accessory brand, so you know its somewhat pricey Galaxy Watch Ultra Screen Protector four-pack is worth your while. You get four scratch-resistant tempered glass protectors with 9H hardness and oleophobic coatings to repel fingerprints, dirt, and other particles. KIMILAR 5 Pack Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Screen Protector Case 47mm View at Amazon Best multipack Loving the whole watch case idea? Why not buy into the premise wholeheartedly with the KIMILAR 5 Pack Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Screen Protector Case. You get five anti-fog tempered glass protectors as well as five assorted shades of Galaxy Watch Ultra bumper cases.

Bigger screens are bigger targets, which is why your Galaxy Watch Ultra needs a screen guard

While Galaxy Watch Ultra bands help you make your watch your own, the Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra screen protectors serve a different purpose. The goal is to prevent your expensive smartwatch from breaking or cracking. Small scratches and nicks are inevitable if you wear your watch every day. Such wear and tear can be held at bay with the help of the right screen guard.

In terms of affordability, quality, and value, the SPGUARD 4 Pack Galaxy Watch Ultra 7 47mm Screen Protector wins all around. You don't need to have more than a ten-dollar bill in your pocket to buy this four-pack of sturdy Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra screen protectors. They have 9H hardness and you get helpful installation guides and cleaning accessories in the box.

If you want even more dimensions of protection for your flagship smartwatch, consider getting a watch case along with a screen guard. The Cuteey Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Screen Protector Case 47mm is a cheap option that comes with two glass screen guards and two watch cases. If you don't want a black case, try the KIMILAR 5 Pack Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Screen Protector Case 47mm which has five assorted colors of watch cases. No matter what color Galaxy Watch Ultra you bought, at least one or two of the cases in the set will match it.