The Galaxy Watch 5 temperature sensor is finally good for something

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Watch 5 can now use its skin temperature sensor.

The watch is able to track menstrual cycles by using the sensor to estimate basal body temperature (BBT).

The capability is rolling out in the U.S., Korea, and 30 European countries.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is finally gaining access to the temperature sensor that has been dormant since its launch. Samsung announced (opens in new tab) this week that an update will allow the watch to use the sensor for health-tracking purposes.

More specifically, the Galaxy Watch 5's temperature sensor will be used for enhanced cycle tracking. This new capability is a result of the partnership between Samsung and Natural Cycles that was announced in February. The watch will use the sensor to estimate the user's basal body temperature (BBT) to help manage and forecast the next menstrual cycle, replacing the calendar-based method Samsung has used until now.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Using BBT as a method of menstrual tracking usually requires readings to occur firth thing in the morning. Since it can be easy to forget to check manually, the update will allow the Galaxy Watch to automate the process so the user doesn't have to do anything except wear the watch.

"The new infrared temperature sensor on Galaxy Watch5 broadens our whole health offerings, providing more convenient ways to track and understand personal health," says Hon Pak, vice president and head of the Digital Health Team at Samsung's MX Business.

Users can activate the enhanced cycle tracking from the Samsung Health app. Once it's available on your device, ensure your most recent cycle information is included on the calendar and select "Predict period with skin temp" in settings. The app will display a graph of your cycle, including predicted ovulation and fertile window.

As one of our favorite Android smartwatches, this feature adds to Samsung's already impressive arsenal of health-tracking features, most of which are thanks to the upgraded BIA sensor. Samsung also ensures that collected data is stored securely on the user's device.

The feature will be enabled via an update to the Samsung Health app on both the Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung smartphones. It is rolling out gradually to users in the United States, Korea, and 30 European countries.